Roku Users Still Can’t Download the Spectrum TV App

It’s been a turbulent couple of months for Spectrum TV subscribers who prefer to watch through their Roku devices.

Late last year, we reported the news that Spectrum and Roku were unable to agree to terms on a deal to include the former’s app on the latter’s platform. All these months later and there’s still no deal — and no end to the blackout in sight. It’s unclear exactly what the two sides are at odds about, though.

NextTV writer Daniel Frankel raises an interesting point — Charter, Spectrum’s parent company, could want to launch its own platform and doesn’t want to assist a future competitor in Roku. Combined with Charter’s Spectrum internet service, it could present a powerful foe for Roku and other OTT platforms.

If you’ve already downloaded the Spectrum app, you can still access content as normal. However, you’ll be treated to a message on the landing page saying, “Despite our best efforts to reach an agreement, Roku has not accepted Spectrum’s offer to continue our contract that allowed customers to access the Spectrum TV app on Roku devices.”

This isn’t the first time Roku and another content house have had a carriage dispute. Last January, new AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW subscribers could no longer install the corresponding apps onto Roku devices. A deal finally came to fruition in May — five months later. Roku also famously did not feature Peacock or HBO Max on its platform until months after the apps were already out.

We’re sure Spectrum customers want a more expedited solution to this current squabble between companies, especially as Roku cements itself as the number one OTT platform. Outside of Roku devices, the Spectrum app is available on iOS and Apple devices, Samsung smart TVs, and Xbox gaming consoles.