Screambox Sees 900% Subscriber Increase Over Past Two Years Thanks to Originals, Franchises

The horror-focused subscription video service Screambox has been scaring up new users all over the place! Since the streamer was acquired by Cinedigm in 2021, it has seen a 900% increase in subscribers. Cinedigm does not report the subscriber numbers for its two streaming services Screambox and Cineverse separately, but in its last quarterly earnings report claimed it had 1.06 million streaming users total.

The company attributes some of the streamer’s big increases to popular franchise installments like “Terrifier 2.” That film saw an exclusive streaming release on Screambox and drove a 144% subscriber increase in the two weeks following its debut.

The overall success in 2022 was also attributed to highly buzzed-about Originals such as the fan-favorite documentary “Pennywise: The Story of IT”, the psychedelic festival favorite “All Jacked Up and Full of Worms,” the Belgian/French survival horror movie “Deep Fear,” and the 13-episode series “13 Nights of Elvira” starring Cassandra Peterson.

“The acquisitions of Screambox and Bloody Disgusting over the past 2 years have solidified our position as a leading industry force in horror,” said Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO of Cinedigm. “We look to build on this success and super-serve the huge horror enthusiast base with more key titles and podcasts similar to the breakout film Terrifier 2. This includes the upcoming theatrical release of ‘The Outwaters,’ the ‘Mayfair Watcher’s Society’ podcast and a broad array of catalog titles on Screambox. Expect more announcements soon as we continue to invest in horror to further propel the Company’s rapid growth within this genre.”

Screambox is a video streaming service that delivers every type of horror imaginable, from Supernatural to Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies, and more. The service offers a free ad-supported tier, and an ad-free tier for $4.99 per month.

The service has added over 550 new titles since being acquired by Cineverse, and more original content is on the way in 2023. New series and movies coming to Screambox this year include:

“The Outwaters,” the highly anticipated found footage feature, releases in theaters on Friday, Feb. 10 followed by its Screambox debut.

A trio of documentaries that are sure to excite film and genre fans alike: “Living With Chucky,” “RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop” and “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story” . These films look back at three groundbreaking franchises and their lasting impact on cinema.

From the visionary creator of “The Grudge,” “Ox-Head Village” is a twisted mystery sure to leave viewers guessing. In the vein of “Battle Royale” and “Black Rat,” “Signal 100” pushes the boundaries of the genre.

After the first season left viewers on the edge of their seats, Screambox is bringing back the second season of the pandemic thriller “The Island.”