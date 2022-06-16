ShortsTV Launches as Prime Video Channel Bringing Acclaimed Short Films to U.S. Audiences

Do you love high-quality cinema, but don’t have much of an attention span? Then there is a new Prime Video Channel perfect for you. On Thursday, Amazon launched an add-on channel in the United States for short film streaming service Shorts TV.

The add-on service originally launched as a Prime Video Channel in 2020 in countries including the U.K., Netherlands, Italy, and India and as part of Spanish-language service TVCortos in Spain. The U.S. launch is the latest in the channel’s international expansion and will only cost $1.99 per month for current Prime Video subscribers following a seven-day free trial.

“Prime members will be overjoyed to see hundreds of hours of movies in the launch catalogue and 25 hot new movies each month spanning crime, comedy, animation, romance, documentary, thriller, drama, horror and sci-fi,” ShortsTV director of programming Jade Tan said. “America will never be the same after they join us on the wild roller coaster ride that is addictive, gripping short films.”

ShortsTV is the home to over 500 short films starring some of the biggest stars in the world. On Shorts TV, cinephiles can watch The Continuing and Lamentable Saga of the Suicide Brothers” starring Kiera Knightley and Rupert Friend; “Nancy, Sid & Sergio” starring Charlie Cox; “Silent Things” starring Andrew Scott, “Interstate” starring Gina Rodriguez; and many more.

The service will also add dozens of new films every month as well as host original programming examining the behind-the-scenes process of taking a short film from an idea to the Academy Awards, interviews with award-winning filmmakers, and much more.