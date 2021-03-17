Sinclair-Owned Fox Sports RSNs will become Bally Sports on March 31st

In November, Sinclair and Ballys reached a 10-year deal to rebrand Fox Sports RSNs to Bally Sports. In January, the company announced that the change would happen before the start of the 2021 MLB Season. The changeover will happen on March 31st, the day before the start of the regular season.

Most areas will simply see their name shift from Fox Sports, like Fox Sports Detroit to Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports North to Bally Sports North. However, as part of the process, SportsTime Ohio will become Bally Sports Great Lakes, while Prime Ticket will become Bally Sports SoCal.

In addition, Fox Sports Tennessee and Fox Sports Carolinas will be shut down as dedicated channels. Instead Nashville Predators games will move to Bally Sports South, while Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte Hornets games will move to Bally Sports Southeast.

Sinclair has been having a rough go at when it comes maintaining carriage of its sports RSNs on streamers. Last year, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and fuboTV opted not to carry the channels. In 2019, both Dish Network and Sling TV dropped the channels from their service.

However, you still will be able to stream all of the Bally Sports RSNs using AT&T TV, which is available for $84.99 a month without a contract.

Last year, President and CEO Chris Ripley said the company plans to launch a direct-to-consumer service. However, that won’t come until 2022, and while it is expect to include some live games – they haven’t said whether you can get all local telecasts.

New Names of Fox Sports RSNs