Sinclair to Rebrand to Bally Sports Ahead of MLB Season, With Plans to Shutter FS Nashville and Carolinas

In November, Bally’s Corporation and Sinclair Broadcast Group have reached a deal which will see Bally Sports become the new name of Fox Sports RSNs. The company plans to make the change ahead of the start of the MLB season.

Most areas will simply see their name shift from Fox Sports, like Fox Sports Detroit to Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports North to Bally Sports Midwest. However, as part of the process, SportsTime Ohio will become Bally Sports Great Lakes, while Prime Ticket will become Bally Sports SoCal.

In addition, they say that Fox Sports Tennessee and Fox Sports Carolinas will be shut down as dedicated channels. Instead Nashville Predators games will move to Bally Sports South, while Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte Hornets games will move to Bally Sports Southeast.

New Names of Fox Sports RSNs

Bally Sports Arizona

Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Bally Sports Kansas City

Bally Sports Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports New Orleans

Bally Sports North

Bally Sports Ohio

Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports San Diego

Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Southeast

Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports West

Bally Sports Wisconsin

“We are extremely proud to unveil the Bally Sports logo as it signifies a new, transformative chapter in the regional sports business and is representative of our cohesive partnership with Bally’s,” said Steve Rosenberg, President of Local Sports, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “The upcoming rebrand across our RSN footprint is incredibly exciting, not only for our entire portfolio, but for loyal sports fans across the country.”

Sinclair has been having a rough go at when it comes maintaining carriage of its sports RSNs on streamers. Recently, both YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV opted not to carry the channels. Last year, both Dish Network and Sling TV dropped the channels from their service.

Sinclair pointed to them as a cause for a “decline in distribution revenue,” as well as “elevated levels of subscriber erosion” in their Q3 earnings report this morning. The company expects cord-cutting and the loss of YouTube TV and Hulu to lead to a 10% decline in subscriber revenue.

Last year, President and CEO Chris Ripley said the company plans to launch a direct-to-consumer service. The company said their new streaming app will rollout first with TV Everywhere authentication, then they’ll be available via direct-to-consumer service. Ripley did not give any details on pricing, nor did he reveal whether or not the DTC offering will include all games.