Sling Freestream, discovery+ Have Countless Options for Home Renovation Streaming

Now that it is officially summer, we can put all our spring cleaning responsibilities behind us and start focusing on the much-needed upkeep around the house. If you — like me — have no idea where to begin when it comes to do-it-yourself projects, fortunately, there are plenty of streaming options available for you to pick up some tips, inspiration, and expert insight into all of your home renovations.

Like with any genre as beloved as home reno, there are myriad different options in the wide world of streaming for you to scratch your particular itch. However, we are going to focus on two specific options — one in the paid, subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) corner of the industry and one in the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and AVOD (ad-supported VOD) arenas.

Sling Freestream Has Hundreds of Hours of Home Reno Shows

If you are already going to be spending a pretty penny on your home reno and want to save money by streaming your inspiration for free, Sling Freestream has a wealth of options. Not only does the free streaming hub have multiple channels that air DIY and home improvement shows around the clock, but all of them also have hours of on-demand programming as well. The streamer has channels from such recognizable brands in the home space as Architectural Digest, Family Handyman, and Tastemade.

Sling Freestream is a free service that is available to anyone regardless of whether or not they are a subscriber to Sling TV’s live TV streaming service. Viewers can tune in to over 400 channels delivering around-the-clock content as well as more than 41,000 on-demand movies and TV series without having to create an account with Sling or provide a credit card.

While the service is available as a standalone service, for the company’s live TV subscribers, Freestream channels are integrated into the overall channel lineup, meaning that you can watch them alongside HGTV, Magnolia Network, and more.

What Home Reno Channels and Shows Are Available on Sling Freestream Live and On Demand?

Architectural Digest: “73 Questions,” “At Home Guide,” “Design Notes,” “Explorer’s Digest,” “Touring an Abandoned Victorian Home Ready for Renovation,” “House & Garden,” “Interior Digest,” “On the Market,” “Open Door,” “Plant Kween,” “Replace this Space,” “Room Refresh,” “The Blueprint Show,” “The Market Guide,” “Walking Tour,” “Unique Spaces”

At Home With Family Handyman: “Backyard Builds,” “Best Builds Countdown,” “Leave It to Bryan,” Money for Nothing,” “Open House Overhaul,” “Tackle My Reno,” “The Before & After Show,” “The Outdoor Show”

Homeful: “Brojects,” “Deck Wars,” “Decked Out,” “Disaster Decks,” “Dream Kitchens & Bathrooms,” “George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces,” Holmes Inspection,” “Holmes Makes It Right,” “Holmes on Homes,” “Million Dollar House Hunters,” “Sarah Off the Grid,” “Sarah’s Cottage,” “Sarah’s Summer House,” “What’s for Sale?”, “What’s for Sale? With a View”

Property & Reno: “Home Factory,” “Kim’s Rude Awakenings,” “My House, Your Money,” “Property Virgins,” “The Unsellables UK,” “World’s Greenest Homes”

Tastemade Home: “Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson,” “Gok’s Fill Your House for Free,” “Great Interior Design Challenge,” “Impossible Builds,” “Ready Set Reno,” “Saved and Remade,” “The Great Garden Revolution,” “Tia Mowry’s Weekend Refresh”

The Design Network: “Ask a Designer,” “Becoming Borderless,” “Buying Back Home,” “Celebrity House Sitting,” “Commissioned,” “Couched,” “Design Rescue,” “Design Smackdown,” “Dream Room in a Day,” “Hacking Home,” “House of Fashion,” “Makeover Masters,” “Neat Freak,” “Passport to Style,” “Serving Up Style,” “Style Stories,” “The Reveal,” “tiny BNB,” “Vintage Style — Modern Life”

discovery+ Is the Home for the Biggest Names in Home Renovation

On the paid-subscription side of the streaming world, the best option for DIY and home renovation programming is discovery+. As the streaming destination for all of HGTV’s programming, discovery+ is the home to some of the biggest names in the business. From Chip and Joanna Gaines to the Property Brothers, some of the most popular house flipping, home design, and renovation experts have shows (oftentimes multiple shows) that are available to stream on discovery+.

There are two subscription options for discovery+; the ad-supported version runs $4.99 per month and the ad-free option is $6.99 monthly. Much, but not all, of the discovery+ library can also be found on its sibling streaming service Max.

What Are Some of the Best Home Renovation Shows on discovery+?