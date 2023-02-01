Sling Giving Away Free LG TVs Every Day in February; Here’s How You Can Enter and Win

Happy anniversary, Sling TV! The live TV streaming service is celebrating its eighth anniversary this February, and Sling wants to celebrate by giving gifts instead of getting them this year.

The company has announced that it will be giving away a free 50” LG Smart TV every day this month. Plus, one lucky winner will walk away with the grand prize of a 77” LG OLED TV. OLED TVs of that size retail for $2,000 and up, so the winner will be getting a truly special prize from Sling TV.

In order to qualify to win one of the LG TVs Sling is giving away, users must sign up for a paid Sling TV subscription or a subscription to Sling Free any time during the month of February. That means that you don’t have to pay a dime in order to be automatically registered for a chance to win a new LG Smart TV!

If you do opt for a paid Sling subscription over the free option, you’ll be getting a fantastic deal. Right now, new Sling TV customers get half off their first month’s subscription to any paid Sling plan. That means that Sling Orange and Sling Blue are both $20 per month, and Sling Orange + Blue is just $27.50 for a limited time.

Sling TV is an excellent middle-of-the-road option for streamers who still value live TV, but are also budget conscious. Its plans normally start at $40 per month, and offer popular channels like ESPN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, and more, depending on which channel bundle users select.

Customers who do elect to sign up for a paid Sling plan should get used to more freebies, as well. The service regularly runs what it calls “Freeview” periods, in which customers get free access to premium networks and streaming services. The Freeview promotion has continued in 2023, offering users free windows of services like MGM+, NBA League Pass, and more.

The offering of free TVs by Sling is a tactic the company hopes will lure new subscribers, as well as those who were former customers but have churned away from the service. Sling TV lost 77,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022, but promotions like this TV giveaway could convince some to return.