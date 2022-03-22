 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sling TV

Sling TV Adds 10 Free Global News Channels, Including Ukraina 24

Matt Tamanini

As consumers have flocked to varying news outlets to keep up with the ongoing war in Ukraine, Sling TV has announced the addition of 10 news channels to its Sling Free content lineup. The new channels will be led by Ukrainian news service Ukraina 24 and USA Today.

In addition to Ukraina 24 and USA Today, Sling Free viewers and Sling subscribers can now watch Aaj Tak, Al Arabiya, ARY New, EuroNews, France 24 (in both English and French), India Today, and TVP World. In a press release, the streaming company said, “This expansion of Sling’s free live news offerings provides valuable information and real-time coverage of global events for users across the nation.”

In February, Sling reported that they ended 2021 with 2.486 million subscribers, a slight increase of 12K subscribers year-over-year, but a decline from the 2.6 million that they had at the end of 2019. In January, Sling TV raised prices for new subscribers to $35 per month, while including a 50-Hour DVR.

Sling Free is the free, ad-supported television option from the Dish-owned streamer. The service offers viewers live news, sports, and entertainment channels, plus nearly 40,000 on-demand shows and movies at no cost.

With more than 100 popular free channels like ABC News, CBS News, Bon Appétit, The Bob Ross Channel, and Outside TV, Sling Free users are able to watch a wide range of programming without a subscription on their favorite devices and Smart TVs with no commitment.

3-Day Trial
sling.com

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.

If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.

Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.

3-Day Trial
$35+ / month
sling.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.