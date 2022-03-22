Sling TV Adds 10 Free Global News Channels, Including Ukraina 24

As consumers have flocked to varying news outlets to keep up with the ongoing war in Ukraine, Sling TV has announced the addition of 10 news channels to its Sling Free content lineup. The new channels will be led by Ukrainian news service Ukraina 24 and USA Today.

In addition to Ukraina 24 and USA Today, Sling Free viewers and Sling subscribers can now watch Aaj Tak, Al Arabiya, ARY New, EuroNews, France 24 (in both English and French), India Today, and TVP World. In a press release, the streaming company said, “This expansion of Sling’s free live news offerings provides valuable information and real-time coverage of global events for users across the nation.”

In February, Sling reported that they ended 2021 with 2.486 million subscribers, a slight increase of 12K subscribers year-over-year, but a decline from the 2.6 million that they had at the end of 2019. In January, Sling TV raised prices for new subscribers to $35 per month, while including a 50-Hour DVR.

Sling Free is the free, ad-supported television option from the Dish-owned streamer. The service offers viewers live news, sports, and entertainment channels, plus nearly 40,000 on-demand shows and movies at no cost.

With more than 100 popular free channels like ABC News, CBS News, Bon Appétit, The Bob Ross Channel, and Outside TV, Sling Free users are able to watch a wide range of programming without a subscription on their favorite devices and Smart TVs with no commitment.