Sling TV Adds Pluto TV Channels - Free Even Without Subscription

One of the least-known features of Sling TV is that you don’t need to pay any money to use it. The service offers many free ad-supported streaming channels for anyone who wants to watch. Now, Sling TV has incorporated the channels of Pluto TV as well. This addition comes as Sling TV is offering a completely free trial of its service — users need to sign up today before the offer expires.

Pluto TV is one of the best free streaming services available, with channels like BET Pluto TV, CMT Pluto TV, Comedy Central Pluto TV, MTV Biggest Pop, and VH1 I Love Reality. There are channels dedicated to Johnny Carson, Elvis Presley, and “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” You’ll see music videos and blockbuster films. Now, instead of having to access Pluto TV in its own app, it’s simply added within Sling TV’s interface.

Pluto TV also has a stellar lineup of Spanish-language programming.

Pluto TV has nearly 70 million monthly active users, while Sling TV has just under 2.2 million subscribers.

Sling Free offers viewers live news, sports, and entertainment channels, plus nearly 40,000 on-demand shows and movies at no cost. The service offers reality shows like “Extreme Homes,” “60 Days In,” and “Iron Chef.” Live news channels from CBS and ABC are available. Kids can watch shows like “Inspector Gadget,” “Madeline,” and “Sonic X.”