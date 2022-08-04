Sling TV Adds Pluto TV Channels - Free Even Without Subscription
One of the least-known features of Sling TV is that you don’t need to pay any money to use it. The service offers many free ad-supported streaming channels for anyone who wants to watch. Now, Sling TV has incorporated the channels of Pluto TV as well. This addition comes as Sling TV is offering a completely free trial of its service — users need to sign up today before the offer expires.
Pluto TV is one of the best free streaming services available, with channels like BET Pluto TV, CMT Pluto TV, Comedy Central Pluto TV, MTV Biggest Pop, and VH1 I Love Reality. There are channels dedicated to Johnny Carson, Elvis Presley, and “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” You’ll see music videos and blockbuster films. Now, instead of having to access Pluto TV in its own app, it’s simply added within Sling TV’s interface.
Pluto TV also has a stellar lineup of Spanish-language programming.
Pluto TV has nearly 70 million monthly active users, while Sling TV has just under 2.2 million subscribers.
Sling Free offers viewers live news, sports, and entertainment channels, plus nearly 40,000 on-demand shows and movies at no cost. The service offers reality shows like “Extreme Homes,” “60 Days In,” and “Iron Chef.” Live news channels from CBS and ABC are available. Kids can watch shows like “Inspector Gadget,” “Madeline,” and “Sonic X.”
-
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn't need the most comprehensive channel selection.
-
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren't traditional live TV channels, it's not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it's a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some "comfort food" TV.