Sling TV Black Friday Deal: Get $10 OFF Sling TV + Free Extras + Free Fire Stick Lite

For Black Friday 2022, if you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you will get a bunch of freebies. In addition to $10 OFF your first month, you will also get DVR Plus (200 Hour DVR), Lifestyle Extra, which includes Hallmark, and their Premium Pass, which includes Showtime, Epix, and STARZ for free for a month.

But, what’s even better is that with all that, you will get a Free Fire Stick Lite ($29.99 a value).

That means you can get your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $30, plus $65 in freebies: DVR Plus ($5), Lifestyle Extra ($6), Premium Pass ($24) and Free Fire Stick Lite ($30). Sling TV’s Black Friday Offer is available now and will only last through November 27th.

How to Get Buy One Month, Get One Free of Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Scroll down and select “Select This Offer”

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)

Add Free Extras (DVR Plus, Premiums, & Lifestyle Extra)

Complete Sign-Up

Get The Deal $40+ / month sling.com Get Free Lifestyle Extra, Premium Pass, & Fire Stick Lite

With either package, you’ll get A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup