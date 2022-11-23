 Skip to Content
Sling TV Black Friday Deal: Get $10 OFF Sling TV + Free Extras + Free Fire Stick Lite

Jason Gurwin

For Black Friday 2022, if you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you will get a bunch of freebies. In addition to $10 OFF your first month, you will also get DVR Plus (200 Hour DVR), Lifestyle Extra, which includes Hallmark, and their Premium Pass, which includes Showtime, Epix, and STARZ for free for a month.

But, what’s even better is that with all that, you will get a Free Fire Stick Lite ($29.99 a value).

That means you can get your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $30, plus $65 in freebies: DVR Plus ($5), Lifestyle Extra ($6), Premium Pass ($24) and Free Fire Stick Lite ($30). Sling TV’s Black Friday Offer is available now and will only last through November 27th.

How to Get Buy One Month, Get One Free of Sling TV

  • Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV
  • Scroll down and select “Select This Offer”
  • Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)
  • Add Free Extras (DVR Plus, Premiums, & Lifestyle Extra)
  • Complete Sign-Up

With either package, you’ll get A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, and NBC/FOX in select markets.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$40 $40 $55
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
