Sling TV Becomes First Streaming Service Besides YouTube TV Integrated Into Google TV “Live” Tab

Sling TV’s channels are now more fully integrated into Google TV, including Chromecast with Google TV, making it easier and more convenient to browse, discover and enjoy live news, entertainment, and sports content than ever before.

This feature adds Sling’s channel line-up under the “Live” tab on Google TV. While Chromecast with Google TV, launched last fall, until now only YouTube TV was available under the “Live” tab.

The new integration feature is available immediately and is being rolled out to Sling TV subscribers on the Google TV platform over the next few days.

For a limited time, Sling TV is offering $25 OFF your first month of service meaning you can get Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $10.

How to use the new Sling TV experience on Google TV

Have an active Sling TV subscription and an active Google TV device

Link your Sling TV account to your Google TV account. Do this by using your Google Home app on your smartphone or tablet.

Play Sling TV channels. Select the LIVE tab on Google TV, then scroll through the channel guide. (Note - it may take several minutes after linking your Sling TV account to Google TV for the “LIVE” tab to appear)

Sling TV is available on most streaming platforms with more than 50 compatible streaming devices.

Google TV is available on Chromecast with Google TV and Sony’s Bravia XR TV line-up with smart Google TV. Google TV is also coming soon to TCL smart TVs.

Chromecast with Google TV Video Review