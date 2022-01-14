Sling TV Coming to VIZIO Smart TVs via SmartCast

On January 20, Sling TV will be available on VIZIO Smartcast. The app can be found on all VIZIO Smart TVs via the SmartCast home screen.

SmartCast is the platform that powers every new VIZIO TV. It can feature content mastered in 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision, plus interoperability built-in and access to streaming services from devices with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in.

VIZIO Chief Technology Officer, Bill Baxter, said, “VIZIO built SmartCast with a vision toward how TV can be experienced and utilized in a connected home, not just today but years from now, and not only for the enjoyment of consumers but as an interconnected ecosystem for the programmers and brands that fuel the entertainment industry. We are thrilled at the accolades this approach has earned and we’re inspired to continue innovating at this exciting time.”

During Needham’s 24th annual growth conference, CFO Adam Townsend, reported that Vizio’s SmartCast smart TV platform now has approximately 15 million monthly active users, up from 12 million in March 2021. The company has grown its user base by about 35% to 40% over the last year. He added that more than 85% to 90% of the time, Vizio users are accessing content directly via the SmartCast platform.

What Other Streaming Services Are Available with VIZIO Smartcast?

DIRECTV STREAM and Philo don’t support VIZIO (except via AirPlay on most VIZIO TVs). See all the Smart TV Apps on VIZIO here.

About Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels. If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount.

As of Q3 2021, in large part due to the return of NFL and College Football, the company has 2.556 million subscribers in total.

Other than VIZIO Smart TVs, Sling TV also has supported devices like Amazon Fire Devices, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, LG TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, XBOX, TiVo Stream 4K, Xfinity Flex, and more.

Users can access live sports, news, and entertainment, plus 150,000+ on-demand movies and shows.