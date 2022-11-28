Sling TV Cyber Monday Deal: Get 50% Off Sling TV, Plus Free Extras and a Free Fire Stick Lite (All for Just $20)

For Cyber Monday 2022, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV, plus a Free Fire Stick Lite ($29.99 a value), but, you’ll have to act fast because Sling TV’s Cyber Monday Deal is only available today and will expire at 12 midnight ET.

You’ll also get a free month of DVR Plus (200 Hour DVR), Lifestyle Extra (which includes the Hallmark Channel), and their Premium Pass, which includes Showtime, Epix, and STARZ.

That means you can get your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $20, plus $65 in freebies: DVR Plus ($5), Lifestyle Extra ($6), Premium Pass ($24), and a Free Fire Stick Lite ($30).

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Scroll down and select “Select This Offer.”

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Add Free Extras (DVR Plus, Premiums, and Lifestyle Extra).

Complete Sign-Up.

With either package, you’ll get A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup