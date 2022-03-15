Sling TV is Now Available on Amazon Echo Show

In September 2021, Amazon announced that Sling TV would be coming to Echo Show devices. Starting today, it is available on their Echo Show 15 and will roll-out on other Echo Show devices in the future.

Sling joins other streaming services available on the platform, like Hulu and Hulu Live TV, Tubi, and Netflix, which became available last year.

Users can launch the SLING app by saying, “Alexa, launch SLING TV” or “Alexa, open SLING.” Once in the app and signed in to their SLING account, users can request specific programming by saying, “Alexa, watch ESPN” or “Alexa, tune to CNN

“Echo Show offers SLING users valuable solutions like voice control through Alexa,” said Seth Van Sickel, SVP Product and Operations, SLING TV. “With SLING, Echo Show can function more like a traditional television with linear channels. It bridges the gap for cord-cutters so they can go about their lives, whether that’s meal prepping in the kitchen or working out, without missing a second of their favorite live sports, news and entertainment.”

Almost a small television in its own right, the Echo Show 15 boasts a 15.6 inch display that shows in full 1080p resolution. The Echo Show 15 uses the Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor as its base. This makes for a system that can offer up a wide range of options for customizing and personalizing the presentation.