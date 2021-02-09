Sling TV Launches “Sling Fling” with Free TV Nightly (No Credit Card Required) Through Valentine’s Day

To help celebrate their sixth anniversary, Sling TV has launched Sling Fling. The six day event will give new customers Free Access to Sling Orange and Blue every single night from 5pm to Midnight (No Credit Card Required).

You will be able to stream over 100 live and on-demand channels from Sling Orange and Blue, their Four Extras: Comedy, Kids, Lifestyle, and News, along with Showtime.

If you sign-up before February 15th, you can get also $25 OFF your first month of Sling TV. That means you can get Sling Orange or Blue for just $10 (normally $35), or Sling Orange + Blue for just $25 (normally $50).

$10 / month | normally $35

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

