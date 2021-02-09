 Skip to Content
Sling TV

Sling TV Launches “Sling Fling” with Free TV Nightly (No Credit Card Required) Through Valentine’s Day

Jason Gurwin

To help celebrate their sixth anniversary, Sling TV has launched Sling Fling. The six day event will give new customers Free Access to Sling Orange and Blue every single night from 5pm to Midnight (No Credit Card Required).

You will be able to stream over 100 live and on-demand channels from Sling Orange and Blue, their Four Extras: Comedy, Kids, Lifestyle, and News, along with Showtime.

If you sign-up before February 15th, you can get also $25 OFF your first month of Sling TV. That means you can get Sling Orange or Blue for just $10 (normally $35), or Sling Orange + Blue for just $25 (normally $50).

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, NBCSN, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
