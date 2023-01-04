Sling TV to Bring 11 South Indian Channels from Sun Group to U.S. Customers

The live TV streaming service Sling TV is expanding its global offerings yet again. The service has announced that it has struck a deal with Sun Group, the largest South Indian broadcaster, to bring 11 of its channels to viewers in the United States for the first time.

The new channels bring Sling’s total offering of Sun Group networks to 19. Sling has bundled these channels into two new add-on package options: Dakshin Basic and Dakshin Mega. The new add-ons are available to Sling TV customers in the U.S. now.

Dakshin is available for $20 per month, or $120 for the annual pack, and features 19 total channels. For only $5 more per month — at $25 per month or $200 for the annual pack — the Dakshin MEGA pack offers everything in the base Dakshin pack, plus more channels and unrestricted access to Indian video-on-demand service VOOT’s library of hit shows. This deal features 23 channels in all and hundreds of archival titles.

“We’re very excited about our partnership with Sling TV, a dominant name in the [over-the-top] OTT market of the U.S.,” Sun TV Network CEO R Mahesh Kumar said. “With the upgrades to the channels Sling currently carries, and the introduction of 11 more new channels, our target audiences will now have easier access to the full range of our premium programming from India.”

Along with Sun’s flagship channels, subscribers to the Dakshin and Dakshin Mega packs now have access to 11 Sun Group channels that are new and only on Sling, including Gemini Life, Sun Life, Sun News, Udaya Movies, and genre-specific comedy and music channels from Surya, Gemini, and Udaya. In addition to these offerings, customers also have access to Simply South’s entire on-demand library of more than 1,000 South Indian movies, and popular cricket channels Willow and Willow Xtra.

“We’re incredibly proud to announce this major expansion for SLING’s South Asian offering,” Sling International VP Liz Riemersma said. “Sling is committed to connecting our International customers to the content they love from home. Our partnership with Sun Group underlines that commitment by providing customers more great content in comprehensive new packs.”

In addition to frequent updates to its channel offerings, Sling is notorious for offering customers free viewing windows to premium networks and streaming services. It most recently offered users free access to WE tv, and also offered free viewing periods for AMC+ Faith and Family, Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, ALLBLK, IFC Films, and more in the summer of 2022.