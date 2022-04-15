Sling TV to Offer Free Preview of NBA TV During First Round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

With the NBA playoffs tipping off tomorrow, Sling TV subscribers will get free access to NBA TV throughout the first round. The opening round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs starts on April 16 and runs through May 1.

NBA TV will televise Games 1 and 2 of the Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks series nationally, as well as the opener of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors series.

If you haven’t tried Sling TV before, you can get your first month of Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (for NBA on ABC games) for which is available for 50% off your first month. Normally, NBA TV is included in their Sports Extra Pack which is $11 per month.

For NBA fans, Sling TV is the cheapest way to stream the entire NBA Playoffs. With YouTube TV, fuboTV, [Hulu + Live TV], and DIRECTV STREAM now all costing at least $64.99 a month, at $35 per month, Sling is $30+ cheaper than any other live TV streaming option.

If you’re looking for a way to stream from the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs all the way through to the NBA Finals on ESPN, TNT, and ABC, Sling TV is the least expensive way to do it.

For a limited time, you can try out Sling TV for just $17.50 for your first month.

How to Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Select Start Watching Now

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)

Complete Sign-Up

Can You Watch NBA on ABC with Sling TV?

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can watch every NBA game on ABC with their Sling TV Orange Plan. That’s because they carry ESPN3, which will simulcast every NBA game that airs on ABC, including the NBA Finals.

How Can You Watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs with Sling TV?

Sling TV is the most affordable option to watch nationally televised NBA games. All NBA games on ESPN and TNT will be available to Sling Orange subscribers, along with ABC games which are simulcast on ESPN3. While Sling Blue doesn’t offer ESPN, it does carry TNT.