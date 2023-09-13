Sling TV vs. DIRECTV STREAM - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is Sling TV or DIRECTV STREAM a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.

Winner on Price: Sling TV

DIRECTV STREAM starts at $74.99 / month and goes up from there.

Sling TV has a unique cost structure because it allows you to choose from two limited (but inexpensive) channel groups. A slightly more expensive subscription offers a combo package with a bigger channel lineup.

If don’t mind a narrower channel selection, you can go with either the Sling Orange lineup or the Sling Blue lineup for $40 / month. If you want a wider selection of channels, you’ll need Sling Orange+Blue for $55 / month. That’s still less expensive than DIRECTV STREAM, but your channel lineup isn’t as broad.

Winner on Overall Channels: DIRECTV STREAM

The competition isn’t even close here.

DIRECTV STREAM’s most basic package includes 34 of the top 35 cable channels, while Sling TV only carries 27 from the same group.

DIRECTV STREAM carries all the top cable channels available on Sling TV, and it’s be your choice if you like to watch Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.

Overall, Sling TV offers 48 channels without add-ons, while DIRECTV STREAM offers as many as 219.

Channel Upgrade Bundles

DIRECTV STREAM offers a whopping four different tiers of services.

Entertainment : 91 channels for $74.99 / month

: 91 channels for $74.99 / month Choice : 186 channels for $99.99 / month

: 186 channels for $99.99 / month Ultimate : 214 channels for $109.99 / month

: 214 channels for $109.99 / month Premier: 219 channels for $154.99 / month

In line with its a la carte efforts, Sling TV gives users a staggering menu of channel upgrades starting at $6/month. The channels available will vary, depending on whether your base is Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or the Sling Orange+Blue combo.

For example, Sling TV offers mini packages with titles like Comedy Extra, News Extra, Heartland Extra, Sports Extra, Kids Extra, Lifestyle Extra, and Hollywood Extra. You could choose them individually or get every bundle for $21-$27 / month. See what each bundle offers here.

Since Sling TV’s channel options are split into so many different packages, The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker is your best tool to identify what package works best for you.

Winner on Local Channels: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM gives you all your local channels: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision

Sling TV does not offer CBS, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision. But you can get ABC, Fox, and NBC in select markets.

If you need CBS, and you still want Sling, you can grab Paramount+, which offers your live local CBS channel on the premium tier. If your market doesn’t offer NBC on Sling, you can get your local affiliate on Peacock.

Winner on Sports Channels: DIRECTV STREAM

Pro Sports Networks

DIRECTV STREAM offers MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, and NHL Network starting at the “Choice” package for $99.99 / month. If you want NFL RedZone, you need to tack on the Sports Pack for $15.

Sling TV allows users to bolster their sports coverage with the Sports Extra package ($11-$15/month) with channels like beIN Sports, ESPNEWS, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, SEC Network+, and Tennis Channel. The channels you receive in this add-on depend on whether you subscribe to Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or the combo.

Regional Sports Networks

This is one of the biggest benefits if you choose DIRECTV STREAM. It offers the widest access to RSNs of any live streaming service, though your price can escalate quickly to get them.

Choose DIRECTV STREAM if you want to watch Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, MASN2, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Washington, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, Spectrum SportsNet, Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet NY, SportsTime Ohio, and YES Network.

Sling TV does not offer Regional Sports Networks.

College Sports Networks

Both services offer ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

However, DIRECTV STREAM offers those channels, plus CBS Sports Network in its most basic channel package.

To get college sports channels through Sling TV, you need Sports Extra ($11-$15/month), which also gives you ACC Network Extra, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Winner on Included Features: DIRECTV STREAM

DVR

DIRECTV STREAM includes an unlimited DVR that keeps your recordings up to nine months.

Sling TV includes 50 hours of recording space with each subscription, but it will automatically delete the oldest watched shows, so it can continue to record the latest shows.

For $5/month, you can add a Sling TV cloud DVR with 200 hours of recording space.

Sling TV has the most full-featured DVR of any of the streaming services. You can record individual episodes, all episodes of a series, or only new episodes of a series. You can also protect recordings to keep them indefinitely. If you cancel your service, Sling will keep your recording for up to 30 days in case you decide to return to the service.

Freestream

Whether you pay for Sling TV or not, you can access Sling Freestream, a free service with 275+ free live TV channels and over 41,000 on demand shows and movies, such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Walking Dead,” and more. Everyone can access this service, but if you have the paid version of Sling TV, those channels are included in the paid channel interface.

Verdict

Sling TV is a better bet if you’re price-sensitive, or if you don’t mind occasionally swapping packages from month to month. If you have a narrow group of channels you prefer, Sling may allow you access to those without some of the additional cost of other services. If you think Sling TV is right for you, be sure to run your favorite channels through The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker to be sure you can get them all at a reasonable price through the service. Sling does offer lots of different configurations, but the price can escalate quickly.

If you want the most straightforward switch if you’re coming from cable, DIRECTV STREAM should be your choice. Its overall channel lineup is unbeatable among streaming services. With a huge collection of regional sports networks, it’s a great choice for fans. If you need local channels, DIRECTV STREAM is also the service to choose. You should also choose DIRECTV STREAM if you need Disney Junior, FXX, Hallmark Channel, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, and WE tv.