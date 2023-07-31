Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Breeders’ Premiere, ‘Hijack’ Finale, ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ More

It’s understandable that the turn from July to August on the calendar doesn’t create much excitement for most TV viewers. That’s especially true this year, as Hollywood writers and actors are both on strike, meaning that new episodes of scripted TV shows will be hard to come by this fall unless the work stoppage is resolved very quickly (spoiler alert: it won’t be).

But August will bring some beloved titles back to streaming for new seasons, and some new selections that viewers may fall in love with while they wait for a world in which their old favorites are firing up production once again. Check below to see which shows and movies are making their way to streaming this week!

Monday, July 31

It’s been five years since we last caught up with the Worsley family, but they haven’t slowed down. Paul and Ally were on the verge of divorce when we saw them last, and now their kids Luke and Ava are on the cusp of adulthood themselves. That brings new trials and complications for the family, and Ally’s parents are a whole other source of worry for them.

This will be the last season of “Breeders,” which gives an authentic portrayal of the paradox every parent finds themselves in, being willing to do anything for their children, including die for them, while simultaneously despising their existence so much that they’re perfectly willing to kill them. Users can also stream “Breeders” episodes the day after they air on FX with Hulu.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Before a person could go to a music streaming service and find whatever song they wanted with just a few clicks, mixtapes were a key component in making hip-hop what it is today. Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, KRS-One, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, DJ Clue, N.O.R.E., and more tell the story of hip hop’s underground origin in the new documentary “Mixtape.”

Watch a Trailer for ‘Mixtape’:

The new documentary takes viewers back to an age before the internet when self-made mixtapes helped spread word-of-mouth about new artists. They became a skeleton key to the underground music scene, and viewers can watch key artists of the day detail what mixtapes meant to their careers, and how they transformed an entire genre of music.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

One of the most intriguing thriller series in recent TV history, “Hijack” follows the story of Sam Nelson (Idris Elba), a steely-eyed business negotiator whose plane from Dubi to London is hijacked. Nelson takes it upon himself to talk down the terrorists, but will he succeed? Each episode in the series takes place over the course of one hour of real-time, and it all ends on Wednesday, one way or the other…

Hijack June 28, 2023

Elba’s place in the starring role helps “Hijack” edge out two other notable streaming debuts on Aug. 2. The first is “Reservation Dogs,” the comedy series featuring four Indigenous teens stuck in the backwaters of Oklahoma. Its third and final season hits Hulu on Wednesday, and the newest Marvel flick “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” debuts on Disney+ on the same day.

Thursday, Aug. 3

When the nefarious Bowser begins conquering peaceful kingdoms en route to world domination, the Mushroom Kingdom knows that it’s next. Meanwhile, Mario and Luigi are just a pair of brothers trying to make their Brooklyn plumbing business pay off when a mysterious underground pipe transports them across universes to confront their destiny.

Watch the ‘Peaches’ Music Video from ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’:

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” probably won’t be garnering any Best Picture nominations this year, but audiences agree that the film is perfect family fare. It’s got a ton of references to Nintendo products that kids and parents will both recognize and promises nostalgia, laughs, and plenty of heart.

Friday, Aug. 4

‘The Marriage Pact’ Series Premiere | The Roku Channel

“The Marriage Pact” follows single friends who must fulfill or break a promise from the past: a pact to marry if both are still single by a certain age. Viewers will follow the five participating couples, as their relationships are put to the test, to discover whether they are truly meant to say, “I do.”

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Marriage Pact’:

The new unscripted series is the next in Roku Channel’s lineup of originals. The company is building a robust slate of original programming, and the release of a new unscripted show might be a sign of things to come from other streamers if the dual writers/actors strike continues as it appears it will.

Saturday, Aug. 5

‘The Wild Sides’ Series Premiere | AMC+

BBC America is well-known for its fabulous nature programming, and a new series showcasing that genre called “The Wild Sides” makes its streaming debut on Aug. 5. The show heads to Mashatu in Botswana, where it will follow groups of elephants, cheetah, leopards, jackals, and baboons trying to survive in their natural environment.

It’s an extreme landscape that doesn’t spare any of the creatures living in it hardships. From floods to droughts, “The Wild Sides” will follow its animal subjects as their stories occasionally collide, producing dramatic conflicts in which each side has a story to tell. Users will be able to binge the entire series once it becomes available, so viewers can watch these gripping tales from start to finish.

Sunday, Aug. 6

“Winning Time” goes back in time to chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most dominant sports dynasties in history. Fans can see the heyday of players like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and learn more about the doings behind-the-scenes that shaped the squad into a team that competed for a championship year in and year out.

Lakers fans whose most recent memory of the team is watching it get swept by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs may want to take their mind off that fiasco by returning to an era when the purple and gold were dominant. The show has a large ensemble cast including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Sally Field, Jason Segel, and many more, paired with executive producer Adam McKay’s distinct filmmaking style.