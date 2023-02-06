Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Harley Quinn,’ Marc Maron, Super Bowl LVII, More

January has gone out, and February is in! This year, the week has special meaning for NFL fans, as Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12.

If you are such a fanatic and need a good distraction to keep your mind off the work week while you plan your appetizer menu, good news. This list has something new and interesting coming to streaming every day this week, whether it be an original movie or a thrilling season finale.

If you couldn’t care less about the Super Bowl, also good news! This list will offer unique alternatives, from live NBA games to animated movies that are definitely not safe for kids. Check it out, and see what new title you’ll find to love this week!

Monday, Feb. 6

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets | NBA TV; Stream with a subscription to Sling TV

Get your week started with an excellent NBA matchup between two playoff contenders. The Nets and Clippers both hold the No. 4 seed in their respective conferences, and both are looking to add to their win tally to better their positions.

The real storylines in this game have to deal with controversial NBA superstar player Kyrie Irving. Irving was traded from the Nets to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, but L.A. was reportedly interested in acquiring him. How will Brooklyn look in their first post-Kyrie game?

Tuesday, Feb. 7

The State of the Union address is one of the most important events on the American calendar. Whether you’re a fan of the sitting president or not, the State of the Union and the Republican response this year will be a can’t-miss event for all voters.

The speech will give President Biden a chance to publicly address the dramatic saga that unfolded over the last week as an alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed American airspace. President Biden will also be presenting his major policy initiatives and perhaps discuss his reelection bid, while Republicans will tout their newly gained ability to check the executive’s ambitions after the midterms.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

‘The Exchange’ Series Premiere | Netflix

Fans of “The Wolf of Wall Street” have likely been waiting for a new financial drama to sink their teeth into, and that’s where “The Exchange” comes in. The series features a primarily Arab cast, reflecting the increasingly global nature of Netflix's content library.

Check out a Trailer for ‘The Exchange’:

Inspired by real events, “The Exchange” centers on two women who set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait. They’ve got the savvy and the knowhow to succeed, but they’ll have to disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Harley and Ivy are celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together. What could go wrong with this totally stable relationship chock full of green flags? The film will also follow the rest of the ragtag crew and how they spend the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.

The current DC slate is on shaky ground at HBO Max, so it’s good to see any comic-themed content moving forward on the streamer. HBO Max has let go of “Doom Patrol,” “Titans” and “Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler” in recent weeks and with DC Studios co-head James Gunn announcing something of a franchise reboot at Warner Bros. Discovery recently, “Harley Quinn” will need as many fans to tune in as possible to stick around on the service.

Friday, Feb. 10

The ragtag band of adventurers has been bringing laughs as well as thrilling quests all season long on “The Legend of Vox Machina.” Along the way, viewers have been treated to flashbacks of the characters’ early lives, providing a fascinating picture of what drives such miscreants to form a party.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Vox Machina’ Season 2:

This series is a love letter to role-playing games everywhere but specifically Dungeons and Dragons. The series is an animated version of the adventures undertaken by the real-life crew behind the web series “Critical Role.” “This season of Legend of Vox Machina” has featured an interesting and eclectic guest voice cast, including Billy Boyd (“The Lord of the Rings”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”), Cheech Marin (“Up in Smoke”), Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and many others.

Saturday, Feb. 11

‘Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark’ | HBO Max

​Legendary comedian and podcaster Marc Maron stars in his first-ever HBO comedy special filmed in front of a live audience at New York City’s Town Hall. Over the course of a personal and provocative hour, Maron tackles such topics as getting older, antisemitism and faith, and his thoughts on having children – especially during the pandemic.

HBO has always been known for its comedy specials, and Maron’s particular brand of dark, bleak humor just seems especially suited for 2023. This one should be a can’t-miss stand-up event for all fans of jokes that make you go “oof.”

Sunday, Feb. 12

Super Bowl LVII | FOX; Watch with a Subscription to YouTube TV

The entire NFL season has come down to this game. The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game features a matchup of two No. 1 seeds, and there’s a very good chance of offensive fireworks from both teams.

FOX has announced it will make the Super Bowl available in 4K for free via the FOX Sports app, so there’s no excuse for missing the big game this year. Even if the teams on the field don’t interest you, you’ll want to make sure to catch all the creative (and expensive) ads your coworkers will be talking about on Monday around the water cooler.