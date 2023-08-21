Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale, ‘Ahsoka’ Premiere, ‘The Flash,’ More

The end of August is a transitionary period in the United States. Parents are breathing a sigh of relief as their kids head back to school, but the fall isn’t really here yet; temperatures are still sizzling in most parts of the country, and the top fall sports like football, basketball and hockey haven’t gotten going in earnest.

Streaming has seen its use increase all summer long, hitting a record high of total TV viewing time during the month of July. The new shows and movies coming to streaming this week should help streaming continue to reign over linear TV for the month of August, as new entries from top franchises like Star Wars and DC Comics make their debuts.

Monday, Aug. 21

Following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor,” Charity Lawson’s journey to find love has continued as she became the leading woman for the ongoing 20th season of “The Bachelorette.”

It’s a crucial week in Fiji as Charity’s journey to find lifelong love concludes. After picking up where things left off with three men vying for her heart, Charity decides who will meet her family during a tense rose ceremony. Torn between two men whom she sees a future with, Charity seeks input from her family on the decision that will change her life forever.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere | Disney+

The newest live-action Star Wars series will bring viewers back to the same time period “The Mandalorian” is set in, after the fall of the Galactic Empire in “Return of the Jedi.” It will follow former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates rumors that the villainous and highly intelligent Grand Admiral Thrawn is preparing to return to sow chaos in the galaxy.

Ahsoka August 22, 2023

Obsessive Star Wars fans can see the dots connecting to an ambitious, live-action adaptation of Timothy Zahn’s “Heir to the Empire” book series that was so popular in the 1990s. “Ahsoka” is another step toward that goal, and though it won’t be an exact replication of the story fans already know, the live-action debut of Thrawn is something these viewers have been awaiting for a long time…a long time.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere | Apple TV+

This series is set on a fictional version of Earth, in which an extraterrestrial force as invaded the planet and poses an existential threat to humanity. Told in real time from viewpoints of various survivors scattered across the globe, “Invasion” shows the struggle they have in trying to make sense of the new world order.

Invasion October 21, 2021

With all the talk surrounding UFOs and their origins generated by Congressional hearings in the U.S. this summer, the timing of the new season premiere of “Invasion” is auspicious, to say the least. The series offers a fascinating glimpse into one of the many possible scenarios that could arise if alien life is indeed discovered to be a reality.

Thursday, Aug. 24

‘The Hustle of @617MikeBiv’ | ALLBLK

Michael L. Bivins just wanted to hoop. To play for the NBA was his ultimate dream, but you know what they say about life being what happens when you made other plans! Fans can learn about Bivins’ journey from basketball player to R&B star in the movie “The Hustle of @617MikeBiv,” which debuts on ALLBLK on Thursday.

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Hustle of @617MikeBiv’:

Go behind-the-scenes of Bivins’ path to stardom, hearing from music legends like ay-Z, bandmates Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant, Snoop Dogg, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Sean “Puffy” Combs, Quincy Jones, Magic Johnson, Dick Clark, Andre Harrell, Russell Simmons and many others.

Friday, Aug. 25

Barry Allen just wanted to save his family. But by traveling back in time to help keep them alive, he unwittingly creates an alternate reality where there are no super-powered individuals at all. He enlists the help of the Bruce Wayne living in this time to aid him in resetting the timeline, but an invasion by General Zod throws a huge wrench into the plan…

“The Flash” was a huge box-office flop for Warner Bros. Discovery, marking yet another DC film that has failed to live up to its billing. Now fans will get to judge for themselves whether the bad off-screen behavior of the film’s star Ezra Miller was enough to kill the hype surrounding “The Flash,” or if the movie’s other issues were ultimately what doomed it in theaters.

Saturday, Aug. 26

The Super Bowl may still be more than five months out, but the Snoopy Bowl is just around the corner! That’s the name for the annual preseason matchup between the New York Jets and New York Giants, who share MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Snoopy Bowl is always a big deal for New York sports fans, but this year it has some added flavor in that it will reportedly be the New York Jets debut of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, and Saturday’s game will be fans’ first chance to see him in game action with his new squad.

Sunday, Aug. 27

‘Telemarketers’ Series Finale | Max

The HBO Original docuseries “Telemarketers” chronicles the 20-year journey of two unlikely employees who stumble upon the murky truth behind a seedy New Jersey call center. You may think you know all the shenanigans that go on in a place like this after receiving a call or two from such centers, but they exceed the wildest dreams of even the most active imaginations.

With raw eyewitness footage and a comedic cast of characters, this three-part documentary takes you from an anarchic boiler room filled with booze, drugs, and debauchery to the halls of the United States Senate as a billion-dollar telemarketing scam unravels.