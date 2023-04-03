Something to Stream Every Day This Week: ‘The Crossover,’ ‘Redefined: J.R. Smith, ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ More

April has arrived! For some in the country that means more active weather is now here, and for others it’s time to enjoy an idyllic spring. Still others are nervously avoiding their income tax returns for a few more days, hoping against hope that somehow ignoring it will simply make it go away.

If this last category sounds like you’ we’re here to help! There’s something new and exciting to stream every day this week, so you can get in that better headspace you’ll need to nip those taxes in the bud and get out and enjoy the gorgeous spring weather while it lasts.

Monday, April 3

The two-part documentary from Emmy Award-winning director Lana Wilson (“Miss Americana”) is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.

This may not make for the most pleasant viewing, but it will shine a light on the way the entertainment industry treats young girls and women, and how society responds. It will also delve more deeply into the life of Shields, a frequently misunderstood yet talented individual.

Tuesday, April 4

This new four-part docuseries from Prime Video follows retired NBA star J.R. Smith, as he pursues a college education and new athletic passion at North Carolina A&T. The series picks up with Smith setting new goals for himself, enrolling at the school and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team.

J.R. Smith was one of the most fascinating and enigmatic players in the league during his NBA stint. His penchant for taking baffling three-point shots was almost as mystifying as the fact that sometimes, they went in. Watching him in this transformational phase of life will be must-see viewing.

Wednesday, April 5

Based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel-in-verse by Kwame Alexander, “The Crossover” introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Crossover’

This coming-of-age story is the perfect choice for parents of young adults who want to bond with their kids over a show. It’s not just a kid’s show; it’s an honest look at life from various points of view and stages of development that everyone will be able to relate to.

Thursday, April 6

This new musical series takes place four years before the original “Grease”; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

This is a fantastic way to introduce new generations to the classic original film. The show will feature original songs, plus all the glitz and glamor that comes with TV portrayals of the 1950s, along with a powerful and important message that still resonates today.

Friday, April 7

This docuseries explores every aspect of the man who became a tennis sensation after winning The Wimbledon Championships at the age of just 17, going on to win 49 career titles, including six Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal, as well as his high-profile, sometimes tumultuous personal life.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker’

There’s a good chance that unless you’re a huge tennis fan, you’ve never heard of Boris Becker. It’s time for that to change, as the tennis star’s life is often stranger-than-fiction. This is your chance to get intimately acquainted with the name one of the biggest bad boys of the sports, even if this is the first time you’ve heard his name.

Saturday, April 8

A talented young street-food cook pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under an infamous and ruthless chef. She thinks this is the life she’s been working toward all her life, but when she reaches her goal she finds there are more challenges to overcome than she could ever have calculated.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Hunger’

If you enjoyed “The Bear” on FX or “The Menu” on HBO Max, this should definitely be on your list. It’s another film that reminds us of the relationship we have with food, and that for those who prepare it that relationship is intensely personal, and sometimes even abusive.

Sunday, April 9

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves | ESPN, Watch with a Sling's Orange Plan

The Major League Baseball season is kicking into full swing (pun very much intended). ESPN is once again home to “Sunday Night Baseball” this year and one of their first matchups of the season is a playoff matchup from 2022 that we never got to see.

That’s Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves vs. Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres. The Braves won the NL East last year, but it was the Padres who advanced further in the postseason, making it all the way to the NLCS before losing to Philadelphia. It should be a good early test for both teams, though it likely won’t have much bearing on this year’s playoff standings.