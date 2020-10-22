Sony Reveals PS5 to Launch With Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and Netflix Integrated on Console

It’s official. When Playstation 5 launches on Nov. 12, it will come equipped with some of the most popular streaming services. Parent company Sony announced today that when the new device launches, it will come with Netflix,Disney+ and Apple TV+ available on the console, as well as Twitch and Spotify.

While other big streamers such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Peacock, won’t be available at launch, the company promised they will soon be made available as well.

To make life easier for customers, the PS5 will also have designated game and media spaces. This allows customers to navigate quickly between Game or Media content with more ease. Within the Media space, users no longer need to download entertainment apps through PS Store, as they are all made available under that tab.

At launch, the PS5 console will also come with a new Media Remote to conveniently navigate and control the entertainment experience on PS5. Users can power on the PS5 console and quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward and fast reverse controls. The remote also lets users adjust volume and power settings on compatible TVs, and also features dedicated launch buttons for entertainment apps such as Disney+ Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

The news comes a week after Sony announced that the Apple TV app would be available on select Sony Smart TVs.

The move was huge for the Apple TV app, as it marked the first time the app was available on an Android TV device. The Apple TV app is available on Sony’s X900H series through a software update. The app will be available on select 2018 models, most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year. Select Sony TVs also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.