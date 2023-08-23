Streaming News Roundup: ‘And Just Like That…’ Renewal, ‘Frasier’ First Look, ‘Rebel Moon’ Details, More

“And Just Like That…” Renewed at Max

And just like that, “And Just Like That…” will be saying yes to the third date. Max has renewed the Original “Sex and the City” revival ahead of its highly anticipated Season 2 finale on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Watch the “And Just Like That…” Season 2 finale trailer below:

Since its Season 2 debut on June 22, the season is reportedly the most-watched returning Max Original to date.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprise their culture-shifting roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, respectively, as the trio makes a transition from “a life of liberation and friendship in their 30s to a more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Also starring in the revival are Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton, and John Corbett.

The doctor is back in and the blues are callin’ again! Paramount+ has announced the premiere date and revealed a first look at the upcoming “Frasier” revival, starring Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Frasier Crane.

The 10-episode first season will premiere in the United States and Canada on Thursday, Oct. 12 with two episodes, followed by weekly episode drops every Thursday exclusively on Paramount+. CBS will also air the first two episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the revival follows Crane in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston with new challenges and relationships, plus old dreams to fulfill.

In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith.

This revival comes 30 years since the original “Frasier” first premiered on television. The hit series still holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series with 37 wins and 107 nominations.

Netflix Releases “Rebel Moon” Teaser, Titles, and More

The epic space opera “Rebel Moon” is preparing for launch, and Netflix has released the teaser and titles for the two-part event.

Zack Snyder directs the two-part sci-fi epic, which will premiere its Part One (titled “A Child of Fire”) on Dec. 22, 2023, and Part Two (“The Scargiver”) on April 19, 2024.

“Rebel Moon” is set in a universe controlled by the corrupt government of the Mother World where Kora, a mysterious stranger living among the villagers of a peaceful colony, becomes their best hope for survival. A former member of the Imperium army who seeks redemption for her past in the leadership of the oppressive government, Cora tasks herself to recruit warriors from across the galaxy to make a stand against the Mother World’s forces before they return to the planet.

Watch the “Rebel Moon” teaser below:

Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll star in the on-camera and voice cast of the series.

New data is in on the hit Prime Video series “Upload,” which has released first-look images and given a Friday, Oct. 20 premiere date for its highly anticipated third season.

The sci-fi comedy series is set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm… and if you die, you’ll be uploaded to a virtual reality afterlife, if you can afford it. In Season 3, Nathan (Robbie Amell) and Nora (Andy Allo) will continue to navigate their relationship while against the clock to stop a mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives.

Amell and Allo lead the cast opposite Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Owen Daniels.

The eight-episode Season 3 will start on Oct. 20 with two episodes releasing every Friday.

“Good Burger 2” Teaser Out Now

Twenty-five years after first serving up our order, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are back and firing the grill back up for “Good Burger 2.” Paramount+ has released the sequel’s first teaser trailer, which shows Dexter (Thompson) getting hit by Ed (Mitchell) driving the burger mobile.

The highly anticipated sequel follows Dexter and Ed as they reunite in the present day at the fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a new group of employees. With Dex down on his luck after another of his inventions fails, Ed welcomes him back to the restaurant with open arms and his old job, but as Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet, the fate of Good Burger is once again at risk.

Watch the “Good Burger 2” teaser below:

“Good Burger 2” will premiere this fall (likely November) on the streamer with an exact release date still to be announced.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Franchise Announces New Seasons

Everybody say “love” to MTV and Paramount+, who have given the go-ahead for more seasons of the hit drag competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as well as “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” and their corresponding behind-the-scenes series, “RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked” and “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.”

The record-breaking, Emmy Award-winning competition series will soon debut its 16th season, which was informally announced last October and will come 15 years after the first episode premiered in 2009. Dates for all future seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “All Stars,” and “Untucked” will be announced

Revisit the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 trailer below:

