Streaming News Roundup: ‘Loki’ Season 2 Featurette, ‘Doom Patrol’ Final Episodes, and More

Disney+ Releases “Loki” Season 2 Featurette

Disney+ has dropped a brand-new featurette for the highly anticipated second season of Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” led by Tom Hiddleston.

Watch the “Loki” Season 2 featurette below:

Season 2, which debuts Oct. 5 exclusively on the Disney streamer, will pick up as Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of characters old and new, the God of Mischief must navigate “an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Hiddleston stars opposite Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice. Season 2 will also feature Ke Huy Quan, Owen Wilson, and more.

The six-episode Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ at 6:00 p.m. PT on Oct. 5 with weekly episode drops at the same time each Thursday until the Nov. 9 finale.

Prime Video Releases Official “Upload” Season 3 Trailer

It’s time to reconnect: Prime Video has released the official trailer for the upcoming third season of “Upload.”

Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Owen Daniels lead the technologically advanced future-set series where instead of dying, you’ll be uploaded to a virtual reality afterlife and enjoy world-class comforts— if you can afford it, of course. Season 3 will center on Nora (Allo) and newly downloaded Nathan (Amell) as they navigate their relationship and try to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. In the real world, Aleesha (Johnson) rises through the ranks of Horizen managing A.I. education, while in Lakeview, Luke (Bigley) must come up with funds to stay in his paradise, and Ingrid (Edwards) is looking for a second chance at love with a backup copy of Nathan.

Watch the trailer for “Upload” Season 3 below:

The fan-favorite comedy/sci-fi series will return globally on Friday, Oct. 20 for eight new episodes through Nov. 10.

“Elemental” Tops Disney+’s Most Viewed Premieres of the Year

After sparking more than $484 million at the worldwide box office, Disney and Pixar’s latest animated feature “Elemental” is setting Disney+ ablaze, as well.

In its first five days of streaming, the rom-dramedy has become the most watched movie premiere of the year on the platform and among its Top 10 movie premieres of all time, earning 26.4 million views so far. It is also the most viewed animated movie premiere since 2022’s “Turning Red.”

Watch the trailer for “Elemental” below:

“Elemental” takes place in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth-, and Air-residents live together and the quick-witted and fiery Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) develops a friendship with sappy and go-with-the-flow Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie) that “challenges not only her beliefs about the world they live in but the person she wants to be.”

The voice cast also features Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, and more.

Prime Video’s “Awareness” Trailer Out Now

Following a teaser trailer drop six months ago, Prime Video has now released the full trailer for the Spanish original sci-fi film “Awareness,” coming to the platform next month.

Directed by Daniel Benmayor and starring Carlos Scholz, Pedro Alonso, María Pedraza, Óscar Jaenada, and Lela Loren, the sci-fi film follows Ian, a rebellious teenager who lives with his father on the edges of society where they survive by carrying out small scams thanks to Ian’s ability to project visual illusions into the minds of others. After he accidentally reveals his powers in public, Ian is hunted by a mysterious secret agency and as he tries to evade capture discovers he isn’t the only person with his powers.

Watch the trailer for “Awareness” below:

After its screening at the Sitges Film Festival, “Awareness” will premiere on Oct. 11 exclusively on Prime Video.

Final Episodes of “Doom Patrol” to Premiere Next Month

Max is back on patrol for one final time! The streamer has announced the return of its original Original series “Doom Patrol,” which will pick up the second half of its fourth and final season on Oct. 12.

The first six episodes of Season 4 premiered on Dec. 8, 2022, and now, in the series’ final six episodes, DC Comics’ team of the world’s strangest superheroes will meet old friends and foes while being forced to face their deepest fears and decide between the choice to let go of the past or take the future into their own hands.

Watch the trailer for “Doom Patrol” Season 4 below:

Season 4 stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk with Bowlby, Bomer, and Fraser reprising their roles from “Titans.”

The second half of “Doom Patrol” Season 4 will kick off with two episodes on Oct. 12, followed by one episode weekly until the series finale on Nov. 9.

Hit Australian Comedy “Colin From Accounts” Coming to Paramount+

Paramount+ has poached the Australian comedy series “Colin From Accounts,” giving United States audiences the opportunity to watch the hit comedy from down under.

The eight-episode first comedy will debut in the U.S. on Nov. 9 exclusively on the streamer with the first two episodes available to stream at launch, followed by two new episodes dropping weekly through Nov. 30.

“Colin From Accounts” follows Ashley and Gordon (real-life married acting/writing duo Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall), “two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a nipple flash, a car accident and an injured dog” as they navigate life together. The series also stars Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, and Tai Hara.

Watch the trailer for “Colin From Accounts” Season 1 below:

After debuting last year in Australia, the series has received critical and viewer acclaim. It was renewed for a Season 2 last month.