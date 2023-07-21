Streaming News Roundup: ‘Secret Invasion’ on Hulu, Season 2 of HBO’s ‘30 Coins,’ More Updates

First Three Episodes of “Secret Invasion” Head to Hulu

Disney’s not-so-secret invasion of our streaming-centric society continues. Ahead of Marvel and Disney+’s “Secret Invasion” finale this coming Wednesday, July 26, the Disney streamer has announced it will also stream its first three episodes of the series on Hulu from Friday, July 21 through Thursday, August 17.

The six-episode miniseries that stars Samuel L. Jackson debuted on Disney+ last month on June 21, and as it wraps up, both Hulu and Disney+ subscribers will get to watch the first half of the series on either platform. This is the first time a Disney+ original series will simultaneously on Hulu, as opposed to previous titles, such as “American Born Chinese” and “Andor,” that have jumped between the two platforms, or those that have moved prior to their premiere, such as “Love, Victor.”

The move comes as part of the plansto merge Hulu and Disney+ into a one-app experience in the United States, which is expected to happen before the end of the year.

Watch the trailer for “Secret Invasion” below:

Set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Secret Invasion” centers on Nick Fury (Jackson) as learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, lead him to join his allies in a race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle also star.

While “The Boys” is not yet back in town, Prime Video has finally set a premiere date for its highly anticipated spinoff series “Gen V.”

The series is set to arrive on the streamer on Friday, September 29, 2023, with three episodes scheduled to be released on premiere day, followed by weekly episodes leading up to its November 3 finale.

Watch the first-look trailer for “Gen V” below:

The college-set “Gen V” will explore the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. When the school’s secrets come to light, its students will have to come to grips with the type of heroes they are going to become.

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi will star, with “The Boys” actors Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles.





Peacock Releases Tour de France Femmes Documentary

Ahead of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Peacock has released its original documentary “Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered The Impossible Race,” presented by Shimano and produced in conjunction with NBC Sports and available now on the platform.

Watch the trailer for “Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered The Impossible Race” below:

The documentary arrives at the same time of an original companion podcast series of the same name that features key interviews and additional insight from women in cycling. The “Uphill Climb” podcast can be found on NBC Sports and all major podcast platforms

Directed by Jill Yesko, the documentary chronicles the stories and struggles of female cyclists of the 1980s, who conquered enormous obstacles to triumph in the world’s toughest race: the Tour de France. The film will show rare footage from the 1984 Tour de France Féminin, behind-the-scenes interviews with NBC Sports commentator Phil Liggett, and more.

Resurrected in 2022 after 33 years, all eight stages the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will stream on Peacock and NBC Sports beginning Sunday, July 23 through Sunday, July 30.





Season 2 of HBO’s “30 Coins” Coming This Fall

Horror is back at HBO. The premium cabler has announced the return of its original horror-drama series “30 Coins” with the Spanish series, which was created for HBO Europe in Spain, scheduled to return this October for an eight-episode arc. The new season will air on HBO and be available to stream on Max.

The series is set in the remote Spanish town of Pedraza, which is plagued by inexplicable, demonic events and where most of its residents have lost their minds and have been confined to a psychiatric hospital. While Elena (played by Megan Montaner) is comatose in Madrid and Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) watches over her, a new enemy looms.

With Montaner and Silvestre stars Eduard Fernández, Macarena Gómez, Pepón Nieto, Cósimo Fusco, Manolo Solo, Nuria González, Javier Bódalo, and Manuel Tallafé, “30 Coins” will also feature Season 2 additions Paul Giamatti and Najwa Nimri.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 of “30 Coins” below:





Philo Adds Nine New Free Channels

Philo continues to build up its catalog with nine new FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels added this week.

The new options, which are available now for all Philo subscribers, include INFAST, INTROUBLE, INWONDER, Chicken Soup for the Soul, and multiple Vevo channels unlocking music videos from the 1980s, 1990s, and more.

The new channels join Philo’s package of over 70 channels, which includes a wide variety of content from Drag Race Universe to the Bob Ross Channel.

The new additions include:

INFAST: Shares the stories, perspectives, and adventures from the disruptors who are challenging the status quo. Lifestyle, entertainment, and action sports turbocharged in high definition

INTROUBLE: Test your nerve with INTROUBLE, a whirlwind of action, excitement and thrilling experiences right on your screen. Adventure across all the seasons, bringing action sports and adventures from all corners of the world. Off-road action, quests for glory, nail biting races, defy the status quo in the chase of thrills.

INWONDER: Trailblazing new take on science and tech, that discovers nature’s super-stars, extraordinary engineering, and should-be impossible feats to make you wonder. From the smallest, the tallest, the strangest, and all things IN-between, IINWONDER is bursting with mysteries and adventures that STEM from our world and beyond

Vevo ’80s: Totally awesome videos from the decade’s biggest artists. Whitney Houston, Guns N’ Roses, Culture Club, Run-DMC and more.

Vevo ’90s: From grunge to gangsta, the decade’s biggest videos are all here. From Nirvana, Mariah Carey, 2Pac, Britney Spears and more.

Vevo Pop: The latest hit music videos from the biggest artists! From Lady Gaga to Billie Eilish, all your faves are right here!

Vevo Country: Nothing but hit videos from the biggest country artists. From Luke Combs to Miranda Lambert, all your faves are right here.

Vevo Hip-Hop: The latest and biggest videos from rap to trap. From Baby Keem to Lil Baby, all the most lit artists are here.

Chicken Soup for the Soul: a lifestyle destination for women featuring inspiring content, hit movies, TV series, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s original programming. Viewers will find stories that inspire, entertain and change the world one story at a time.





Canal+ Takes Minority Stake In Viaplay

France television giant Canal+ is conquering new territory, announcing a minority state in Swedish media and entertainment company Viaplay Group and its streamer Viaplay.

The French mass media company announced on Wednesday a 12% stake in the company, where it already has multiple territory agreements in place. The move comes with an unfortunate 25% cut in Viaplay’s workforce, or approximately 450 people, as the Nordic streamer will begin to pull its efforts away from the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany in its deal with Canal+. Viaplay CEO Jørgen Madsen Lindemann also announced the company would be looking to move away from its breadth of scripted content in part to cut costs.

The Nordic Viaplay has had to look at strategy readjustments in the past few weeks following its immediate resignation of then-CEO Anders Jensen over financial issues. New CEO Lindemann announced it was considering a sale of either parts, small stakes, or the whole group of international Viaplay outfit.

This is the second deal from Canal+ in as many months, following a 26% stake acquisition in Asian streamer Viu last month.