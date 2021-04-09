Streaming Roundup (4/9/21), Including ‘The Tomorrow War’ and ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’

Chris Pratt will headline Amazon Prime Video’s “The Tomorrow War,” a sci-fi drama, scheduled for a July 2 release. Pratt’s co-stars include Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons. The film concerns time travelers who arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: In the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Jon Stewart’s upcoming Apple TV+ series will launch in the fall. It’s his first return to TV since 2015. The previously untitled series will be called “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” The series, which has been picked up for multiple seasons, is described as a one-hour, single-issue series exploring topics that are part of the national conversation and his advocacy work. Each season will be accompanied by a companion podcast that will “continue the discussion.” No word yet on how frequently the new show will air.

“The Line,” Apple TV+’s podcast-TV series is two nonfiction shows: a six-part narrative audio series that began April 6 on Apple Podcasts and a four-part limited docuseries streaming this fall. The duo addresses the story of former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, charged with committing war crimes in 2018, after he posed for a photo with a corpse in Iraq. Members of his platoon accused Gallagher of murder, but he was acquitted and later pardoned by President Trump.

“Queer as Folk” has a straight-to-series order from Peacock from UCP, part of of Universal Studio Group, and creator Stephen Dunn. It reimagines the original British series, set in New Orleans in the aftermath of a tragedy. “’Queer as Folk’ was more than just a show, it was a groundbreaking and a necessary voice for so many people. Stephen’s new version for Peacock arrives at yet another pivotal moment in our culture,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” returns for season two to Disney+ on May 14. The East High Wildcats, preparing for “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious, cutthroat student-theater competition. The season also features new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. Guest starring this season are Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel.

Tubi has a deal with Shout! Factory to bring premium anime films to the streamer. New titles coming include “In This Corner of the World,” “Millennium Actress” and “Liz and the Blue Bird.” Most subtitled and dubbed versions will begin in April 8, with “Corner of the World” arriving next year.

AMC+ has released the trailer for its newest original series, “Spy City,” premiering April 15. The six-part series stars Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), with new episodes each Thursday. The espionage Cold War series follows English spy Fielding Scott (Cooper), sent to Berlin in 1961 to find who is leaking security information about the Americans, British and French. He must find the traitor and expose, arrest or eliminate that person.