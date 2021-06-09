Streaming Roundup (6/9/21), Including ‘Wolfgang’ and ‘Die Hart’

“Wolfgang,” the Disney+ original documentary chronicling the story of famed chef Wolfgang Puck, streams June 25. Puck survived a troubled childhood in Austria, working hard to become a renowned chef with numerous restaurants worldwide.

His first eatery, Spago, in Los Angeles, opened in 1982, and is where he created the concept of the celebrity chef. Puck became one of the more recognizable early chefs on Food Network and was one of the first Iron Chefs on “Iron Chef America.”

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Kevin Hart’s “Die Hart” has been renewed for a second season by Roku. Acquired from Quibi, this is the first Roku original series to be renewed. Terms of the deal for the action-comedy were not disclosed. Hart is also an executive producer on the show. The actor-comedian plays a fictionalized version of himself in the series, trying not to be seen solely as a comedian.

Die Hart July 20, 2020 Tired of being the comedic sidekick, Kevin Hart gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there’s a catch: Kevin must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic.

Jennifer Lopez and her production company Nuyorican Productions (“Shades of Blue”, “Good Trouble“)signed a first-look film and TV deal with Netflix. Lopez (“Hustlers”) will star in two upcoming Netflix features, the action film “The Mother” directed by “Mulan” director Niki Caro, and “The Cipher,” which is based on a book by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado. She’s also part of the crime movie “The Godmother,” about drug kingpin Griselda Blanco.

Mike Myers’ (“Austin Powers” series, “Shrek” series) limited series on Netflix has a title: “The Pentaverate.” Myers will play seven characters on the limited series. Per the streamer, “The Pentaverate” asks: “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347?”

“Luda Can’t Cook,” starring actor/restaurateur Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, just earned an additional three episodes from discovery+. Ludacris will get an education in international cuisine in the upcoming shows, after the success of his one-hour special in February. The recording artist has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.

“Kate” will premiere on Sept. 10 on Netflix. The plotline: Kate, a criminal operative, has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies after she is poisoned. In that time, she forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

“Shadow and Bone” has been renewed for a second season on Netflix. The fantasy drama involves a young soldier with a magical power to save the world. But evil forces are plotting against her. The cast includes Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, and Ben Barnes.

Peacock has announced that new episodes of Bravo’s hit series “Below Deck Mediterranean” will drop June 21. Every episode can be seen on Peacock one week before it airs on Bravo. Fans can also catch up on past seasons of “Below Deck,” “Below Deck Mediterranean” and “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.” Fans can also watch a dedicated “Below Deck” channel with select seasons launching June 14. Peacock and Samsung also announced that NBCU’s streaming service will be available on Samsung Smart TVs beginning June 8.

Below Deck Mediterranean May 3, 2016 Follow crew members living and working aboard a 150’ mega-yacht as it undertakes a charter season in the Mediterranean. Providing unparalleled service to wealthy and uncompromising guests is made even more difficult as the team faces everything from love triangles to seeing fellow crew members shockingly cross the line with guests.

Walmart’s streaming devices, via a private-label brand dubbed Onn, can be bought online. The line includes an Android TV UHD device for $29.98, with Dolby capabilities and an HDMI cable — which will compete with the Roku Express 4K, a device manufactured for Walmart by Roku costing $35. Walmart Onn also has a $25 Android TV-powered HD-only streaming stick, currently out-of-stock.

“Wolfgang” trailer