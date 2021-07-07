‘Star Wars: Visions’ and ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Included In Streaming Projects Announced This Week

“Star Wars: Visions,” a collection of animated short films from Lucasfilm, will stream on Disney+ this fall, courtesy of seven Japanese anime studios: Kamikaze Douga (“Batman Ninja”), Geno Studio (“Golden Kamuy”), Studio Colorido (“Pokémon: Twilight Wings”), Trigger (“Promare,” “Kill la Kill”), Kinema Citrus (“Made in Abyss”), Science Saru (“Adventure Time”) and Production IG (“Attack on Titan”). Each studio will use its signature animation and storytelling styles to create its own vision of the Star Wars galaxy.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“The Witcher: Blood Origin,” the six-part prequel to the Netflix hit, will star Michelle Yeoh (“Star Trek Discovery”). It is set in the elven world 1,200 years before “The Witcher.” Yeoh has been cast as Scían, the last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. “Blood Origin” is about the creation of the first Witcher and the events that lead to the critical “conjunction of the spheres.”

The EPIX series “War of the Worlds” has started production of its third season, with plans for a premiere in 2022. The series is based on H.G. Wells’ classic novel and is set in modern-day France and the U.K. The upcoming season begins as the war between survivors and aliens takes a decisive turn and terror seizes humanity worldwide.

“The Boys” is adding three new Supes for season three of the Amazon Prime Video satirical superhero dark comedy series: Gunpowder, Blue Hawk and Supersonic, played by actors Sean Patrick Flanery (“The Boondock Saints”), Nick Wechsler (“Roswell”) and Miles Gaston Villanueva (“The Resident”), respectively.

Berlanti/Schechter Films, a production company founded by Emmy-nominated writer, director, and producer Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”) and his producing partner Sarah Schechter (“Unpregnant”), signed a first-look deal for feature films with Netflix. Berlanti previously produced the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “You” for the streamer.

Kyle MacLachlan (“Desperate Housewives”, “Twin Peaks”) will play Carole Baskin’s husband in Peacock’s “Joe Exotic,” the upcoming series based on the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.” Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is playing Carole, the archrival of Joe Exotic, the big cat enthusiast. Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is in prison for plotting to kill Baskin, who has a shady past of her own. The series also features John Cameron Mitchell, Nat Wolff, Sam Keeley, and Richard Fichtner.

Lily Rabe stars in HBO Max’s true-crime series “Love and Death,” where she portrays Betty Gore. Gore was brutally murdered by churchgoing Texas housewife Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”), who had an affair with Gore’s husband. The series is based on the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs.”

“Star Wars: Visions” trailer