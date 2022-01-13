Streaming Service for Kids, ‘Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse’ to Launch in April

Today, Genius Brands International revealed that Kartoon Channel!: Kidaverse, a streaming service just for children, will launch on April 15. The platform’s technology is supported by the acquisition of Ameba TV.

The news of Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse comes amid a growing demand for children's shows and movies.

On Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, current favorites from the channel will be available to stream. These titles include “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” “Rainbow Rangers,” “Peppa Pig,” “PJ Masks,” “Minecraft,” “Surviving Roblox,” “My Little Pony,” “Yu Gi Oh,” and many others.

In addition to the existing content from Kartoon Channel!, the streaming service is set to feature over 20,000 animated titles. Some of these will be from the Ameba TV acquisition. Ameba’s licensing will give the new streamer access to “Casper The Friendly Ghost,” “Donkey Kong Country,” “Gummy Bears,” “Rescue Heroes,” and other popular titles.

The streaming service will cost $3.99 per month and be commercial-free. For a fully immersive experience, the platform will feature custom avatars and emojis for kids, exclusive games, Kidaverse VR goggles, immersive content, and NFTs for kids (“KFT”s). Plus, Kidaverse MetaBuck$ (digital currency for children), child-safe messaging (“Messies”), podcasts, music, and more are set to be added.

“Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse is expected to revolutionize children’s entertainment, because it will include all of the popular animated programs of a children’s channel, metaverse features and, most importantly, it will be fully curated and child safe,” said Genius Brand Chairman and CEO, Andy Heyward. “The single strongest message we receive from parents is the concern about safety for children on screens, whether it is program content or roaming around the internet and various apps. The premise of the Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse is to provide children with fun, positive, engaging digital media AND to provide them with a safe and parent-controlled product.”

“As Kartoon Channel! has grown, many of our viewers have asked for a commercial-free version of the experience,” said Jon Ollwerther, Kartoon Channel! President. “While our free, ad-supported platform will still be available to consumers, the subscription-based Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse will address that market need, while also building the 360-degree kid’s digital media platform of the future. We believe it will be a unique entertainment experience that simply cannot be had anywhere else.”