HeroGo Gets Into Live TV Streaming Fight With Lineup Including ABC, A&E, CNN, ESPN, HBO, NFL RedZone, More

Make room live TV streaming services, there’s a new competitor entering the game. HeroGo, which until now had been a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) provider, announced on Friday, May 26 that it was launching a live streaming component to its service featuring such popular broadcast and cable channels as ABC, ESPN, HBO, Showtime, NFL RedZone, and many more. (Despite their launch announcement including ABC and CBS, those channels were not available when we signed up today.)

HeroGo has six different plans, starting with its Freemium plan, which — as the name indicates — is completely free. The tier includes more than 20 FAST channels and an ad-supported on-demand library. It also allows users to go back 72 hours in order to catch up on programs they might have missed and it allows users to watch on up to three devices simultaneously.

From there, HeroGo has five paid tiers, all of which come with a seven-day free trial. The first subscription option is the Value plan. For $8.99 per month, subscribers get more than 15 live cable channels including the Hallmark Channel, the Food Network, Ion, Bounce TV, AMC, and more. The next paid plan is the Value+ tier which costs $13.99 per month and comes with access to 25 channels. In addition to everything on the Value plan, this level also includes Lifetime, A&E, Vice TV, and others.

If you need a little more than 25 channels, the Core package — $23.99 monthly — comes with 100 options adding the Paramount Network, BET, MTV, and more to the offerings of the lower levels. Then, for $54.99 per month, the Elite plan offers 218 channels, including ESPN, CNN, Fox News, Big Ten Network, TNT, TBS, Tennis Channel, and more.

The final plan that HeroGo offers is the Ultimate package. For $129.99 per month, customers receive 339 channels, including ABC, HBO, Starz, REELZ, Showtime, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and more. All of the paid subscription options include live and on-demand content, as well as the same 72-hour catch-up tool that the Freemium plan does, as well as the ability to stream titles on up to three devices at the same time.

The CatchUp feature is available for certain content, depending on licensing agreements, but allows users to watch available titles from the past three days without having to have recorded it ahead of time.

HeroGo is currently available via web browser, Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and on iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets. The service streams in varying video qualities from SD to 4K UHD, depending on what is available from the individual channels.