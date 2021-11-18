Streaming Service Keychain Struum Offers 66% OFF to Celebrate Debut on Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV

Streaming consolidation app Struum is offering a promotional rate for its services — and is starting to sprout up on some new platforms, too.

The company announced a new $9.99 promotional rate via a partnership with Groupon to commemorate its launch on “living room platforms” such as all Android Devices, Roku platforms, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The deal launches today and consumers can access the deal at get.struum.com/groupon.

Kerry Ball, global head of content partnerships and distribution at Struum said, “With more than 60 content partners now on board and the service now available across many devices, we are looking forward to offering consumers the opportunity through Groupon to try out our service at a highly accessible price. We look forward to providing these viewers the opportunity to discover and try brand new content without having to subscribe to multiple services.”

What is Struum?

Struum is the brainchild of senior Disney and Discovery executives and includes investors like former Disney head Michael Eisner. According to the company, Struum’s mission is to, “streamline streaming by providing viewers one central destination and a single monthly subscription to access a huge array of programming that serves their interests from across the increasingly cluttered global streaming landscape. The platform’s first-of-its-kind credit-based subscription model offers the most cost-effective and efficient way for people to sample and discover programming as they spend their monthly credits to unlock only the film and TV episodes they want to watch from over sixty participating service and content partners—without the hassle of navigating and paying for multiple subscription video services.”

In Layman’s terms, Struum is equal parts streaming keychain and hors d’oeuvres platter. Users can sample a variety of smaller streaming services from its one-stop-shop platform and easily access them afterward without having to jump between apps. The platform has the potential to expose viewers to smaller streaming services they may very well enjoy, but have never heard of, leading to (hopefully) increased subscriber numbers in a heavily-crowded streaming landscape.

Struum’s variety of programming features content from a range of genres, including BBC Select documentaries, indie films, lifestyle series, classic films, true crime, LGBTQ+, and multicultural content.