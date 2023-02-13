Super Bowl LVII on FOX Sets New Streaming Record With 7 Million Average Viewers

FOX announced today that Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles set a new streaming record. The company saw an average of 7 million viewers per minute of their streaming broadcast of the Chiefs 38-35 win — up 18% year-over-year. Last year, NBC reported 6 million viewers, but said there were 11.2 million average viewers, when accounting for co-viewing from connected devices (when more than one person are watching on the same connected TV device).

Unlike last year that required a paid stream, FOX provide a free stream in HD and 4K in the Fox Sports App. A source told The Streamable that nearly 30% of those streaming the game watched on the 4K feed.

We’re hearing that nearly 30% of those streaming the #SuperBowl in the Fox Sports App watched the 4K stream.



Will this cause CBS, NBC, ESPN, and Prime Video to offer games in 4K next season?#SuperBowlLVII — The Streamable (@TheStreamable) February 13, 2023

The Super Bowl LVII live streaming audience includes the audience across the Fox Fox Sports app, NFL digital properties including the NFL app, the NFL Fantasy mobile app, NFL.com, NFL Connected TV app, and NFL+ for subscribers.

The Super Bowl LVI live streaming audience includes the audience across Peacock, the NBC Sports app, NFL digital properties including the NFL app, the NFL Fantasy mobile app, NFL.com, the Bengals and Rams mobile properties and Verizon Media mobile properties, including the Yahoo Sports mobile app

Overall, the telecast saw 113 million viewers across TV, digital, and Spanish-language platforms - up from the 107.1 million last year, using the same streaming metric.

FOX’s average audience represents the second most-watched non-overtime Super Bowl on record and the second most-watched program in FOX Sports history.

The last time FOX had the Super Bowl, in 2020, they had 3.4 million average streaming viewers per minute for the Chiefs vs. 49ers game. During that telecast, they also offered a free stream in the Fox Sports App.

Super Bowl Streaming Audience Since 2012

In 2012, NBC became the first broadcaster to stream the Super Bowl, which drew 346K average viewers per minute.

The game has seen consistent growth since with 508K viewers in 2013, 528K in 2014, 800K in 2015, 1.4m in 2016, 1.7m in 2017, 2 million in 2018, and 2.6 million in 2019, 3.4 million in 2020, 5.7 million in 2021, 6.0 million in 2022, and now 7.0 million in 2023.