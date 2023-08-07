Survey: 58% of Audiences Likely to Watch Reruns on Network TV During Strikes; Where to Bing Classic Shows and Reality Titles

As fall creeps closer, major studios have to plan out their next steps if writers and actors continue to strike. At this point it’s already impossible for the fall production schedule to move forward normally, even if the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went back to work today.

Some outlets, like Paramount Global have already announced they’ll use reruns of streaming and older network shows to fill in programming gaps this fall. New data from Civic Science is showing that viewers could respond to such tactics, at least initially.

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Civic Science’s numbers show that 58% of audiences would be at least somewhat likely to watch a rerun on network television channels like ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC during the strike. That number jumps to 65% among Gen Zers, showing younger viewers will have more patience for new content if the strikes continue on unabated into the fall.

Unscripted TV will naturally have a heavy presence on broadcast channels if the strike goes on for a while, as these shows do not require actors or writers. Civic Science checked with its respondents to see which types of unscripted fare were their favorites; documentary shows were the top answer, with 39% of participants identifying this category as their favorite. Competition/game shows were the second most-given answer at 22%, and home makeover/renovation shows were the third choice at 21%.

What Are the Best Streaming Services for Watching Classic TV, Reality Shows?

If classic TV reruns and reality shows are right up your alley anyway, why wait until the strike slows things down enough that you’ll have to dust off the TV rabbit ears to see them on broadcast channels? There are plenty of streaming services available that offer classic TV and hit reality shows on-demand now.

Watch Home Renovation and Other Unscripted Gems on discovery+ and Sports Documentaries on Max

Home renovation is what Chip and Joanna Gaines do best, and their Magnolia Network calls discovery+ home for on-demand streaming. Titles like “Fixer Upper,” “The Cabin Chronicles” and many more are available on the service, and that’s before we even mention HGTV selections like “100 Day Dream Home” and “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.

There’s a huge variety of unscripted content on discovery+ that doesn’t just stop with home renovation. Shows like “90 Day Fiance,” “Alone,” “Dr. Pimple Popper” and even Food Network titles like “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” call the service home.

Max also carries titles like these from discovery+, in addition to stunning sports documentary shows and films. Its new movie “The Golden Boy” chronicles the life of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, and the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks” will take fans inside New York Jets training camp for a stunningly real portrait of what it takes to be an NFL player.

Stream Classic TV on Peacock, or Free with Pluto TV

Old reruns can be like a comforting snack for viewers, or just something familiar to turn on while they putter around the house doing chores. Peacock is an excellent service for viewers who love old reruns, as it houses such bingeable shows as “The Office,” “Parks and Rec” and “30 Rock” in addition to new blockbuster films like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” More re-watchable titles on Peacock include James Spader’s “The Blacklist,” endless hours of “Law and Order: SVU,” and many other titles.

You can also save a little money while searching for classic TV with Pluto TV. This service carries old-time fare like the original “Star Trek” and “Twilight Zone” series, as well as seasons of beloved unscripted shows like “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.” Pluto will evenhost five simultaneous livestreams of “Big Brother” this year, so whether you prefer reruns of classic scripted shows or the outrageous moments unscripted reality shows can bring, Pluto is a great choice for you.