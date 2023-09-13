Survey: Bilingual Audiences More Likely to Access Paid Streaming Services; Spanish-Only Speakers Gravitate to Fubo

Generally speaking, Hispanic audiences have taken to streaming in a big way. One recent study found that Latinos are more likely to use streaming than the population at large, and are more likely to watch live content via streaming than on linear TV.

New data from App Science is showing just how diverse the Hispanic streaming population of the United States really is. Their survey found that bilingual Hispanic audiences are 4.5 times as likely to have a Paramount+ subscription as Spanish-only speakers, and 3.5 times as likely to have Hulu. They’re also 2.4 times as likely to subscribe to the anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

Spanish-only speakers gravitate more toward free streaming services like Tubi. These services often feature a large variety of Spanish movie and TV channels, so it’s logical for users who don’t speak English to seek them out. In the same vein, Spanish-only streaming users are 2.8 times more likely to subscribe to the Spanish ad-supported streamer Canela.TV.

Users who only speak Spanish are also 29% more likely to subscribe to Fubo than their bilingual counterparts. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service, and offers a Latino monthly plan loaded with Spanish channels for $32.99 per month. This indicates that while Spanish-only customers tend to opt for free TV in the entertainment segment, they’re more willing to pay for live sports.

That’s probably one of the reasons Paramount+ sees so much adoption among bilingual users. Since all Spanish speakers prefer to stream live events as opposed to watching them on TV, and since Paramount+ offers a wide array of live sporting events on its Paramount+ with Showtime tier, it would make sense that the app is so popular among users who only speak Spanish some of the time. This is especially true considering Paramount+’s big library of English-language entertainment.

Will the spread of more corporate-branded free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels hinder the ability of Hispanic streaming audiences to find Spanish content? Hispanic audiences are too large for programmers to ignore, but they may see niche streaming channels crowded out in favor of branded channels from big-name providers in the future.

Streaming platforms offer easy access to Spanish content, so it’s no wonder Hispanic audiences prefer streaming to live TV in most cases. The new data from App Science shows that this market has varied needs from streaming services, and which services Latino audiences are seeking out to serve those needs.