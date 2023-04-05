Survey: Smart TVs Now Account for 50% of Time Spent Watching Streaming Services

Smart TVs are continuing to expand their domination over the streaming landscape. That’s according to Aluma Insights, which tracks the use of broadband and streaming video. Aluma has released a new survey with fascinating insights into the ways consumers in the United States watch streaming services.

That survey shows smart TVs are growing their share of streaming time in the U.S. According to the data, 50% of subscription video streaming in the U.S. is now done on smart TVs. That’s up from 31% in 2015, when streaming media players like Apple TV and Roku devices were more common. Usage of those types of devices is down to 21% today, a decline of six percentage points from the 27% of subscription streaming time it accounted for in 2015. These numbersconfirm a study from 2022 that showed 46% of adults in U.S. households watch connected TV daily.

Aluma’s research also shows where in the house smart TVs are most used. Sixty-four percent of broadband households now have a smart TV in their living room, while 39% have one in their primary bedroom, and 22% in their second bedroom. According to Aluma representatives, this demonstrates that when consumers upgrade their primary TV, it has a trickle-down effect on the entertainment needs of the whole house.

“This is an example of a well-worn migratory pattern,” said Michael Greeson, founder of Aluma Insights. “The newest, most feature-laden television goes to the living room and the set it replaces moves to the primary bedroom, then to the second bedroom, and so on. As this happens, the use of bridge devices to watch streaming video in all rooms of the home is further diminished.”

There was one data point in the Aluma survey that was a bit surprising: smart TVs account for 53% of TV streaming among adults 45+, but only 39% among 18-24 year-olds. At first blush, that raises an eyebrow simply because of the extra comfort younger generations have in navigating internet-connected devices like smart TVs. Butother studies have shown young viewers are more likely to watch video on a non-TV device like mobile phones, which 83% of those aged 18-34 do on a daily basis.

Aluma’s numbers do show a more traditional generational gap between users who watch subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming on set-top pay-TV devices. SVOD users 65 and up are using these devices to watch their chosen video service 15% of the time, whereas viewers between 18-35 do so just 3% of the time. This reinforces data that shows Baby Boomers are the only generation still subscribing to pay TV at a rate of above 50%.

Smart TVs will continue to spread as the cost decreases, and the features they offer improve. They now account for half of all time spent watching SVOD services in the U.S., and that number will likely continue to grow as more homes find the technology affordable.