TBS and TNT Will Air Select HBO Max Originals Starting This Summer

Officials with TBS and TNT announced Wednesday the launch of “Front Row on TBS” and “Front Row on TNT”, which will present new premium content with limited commercial interruption and feature selected HBO Max Original series along with premium TBS and TNT content.

According to officials, beginning as soon as June, TBS and TNT will broadcast Max Original content like “Love Life,” “Close Enough,” “12 Dates of Christmas,” “Titans” and “Class Action Park.”

Along with those, the first season of the Max Original series “The Flight Attendant,” will be available to watch on TBS in 2022 ahead of the second season premiere on HBO Max.

Selected content from TNT, including “Rich People Problems” (working title), “Rhodes to the Top” featuring professional wrestlers Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and “Snowpiercer,” will be offered to consumers with limited commercials as part of the enhanced premium viewing experience.

“We know viewers discover content in a variety of ways, and with ‘Front Row’ we are giving more of them an opportunity to encounter our groundbreaking Max Originals,” said Tony Goncalves, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer for WarnerMedia. “To put it simply, we’re growing audience. That’s valuable to each and every one of our partners from distributors to brands.”

The Max Originals airing on TBS include:

“Love Life” Season One - premiering August 2021

“Close Enough” Season One - premiering October 2021

“12 Dates of Christmas” Season One - premiering November 2021

“The Flight Attendant” Season One - premiering 2022

The Max Originals airing on TNT include:

“Titans” Season One - premiering June 2021

“Class Action Park” - premiering December 2021

The TNT Originals that will be part of the Front Row experience include: