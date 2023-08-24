TCL Launches New Free Streaming Service With 200 Channels and 1,500 On-Demand Movies, TV Episodes

If you are looking to save money while still enjoying great shows and movies on streaming, you now have another option. This week, TV manufacturer TCL announced that was launching its own free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform called TCLtv+. This new service allows users to access 200 free linear TV channels and over 1,500 on-demand movies and TV episodes. Among the many studios providing content to TCLtv+ include NBCUniversal, Scripps Media, Fremantle, FilmRise, Banijay, and more.

“As a top two best-selling TV brand in the U.S. for four consecutive years, TCL is constantly innovating and looking for ways to offer our customers greater value and more importantly, a better experience,” TCL North America president Mark Zhang said. “Providing free content plays a huge part in our continuing success so we are excited to make our mark on the streaming world with TCLtv+. We are always listening to what consumers want and with TCLtv+, we’re responding to their desire for more content and new experiences.”

The platform is powered using the company’s proprietary “IDEO” technology, a customizable interface that promises to add depth to its content library and provide convenience for viewers through several unique features. IDEO helps inform entertainment choices with instant summaries and detailed recaps, including exclusive insights into the actors. TCLtv+ users can also utilize voice commands to order dinner and use “Suggested Viewing” options to quickly find perfect programming recommendations.

If you’ve been considering buying a TCL TV, now might be the perfect time. Customers who purchase select new TCL TV models can save $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. As an added bonus, all the models available for this deal come installed with Google TV, so you can enjoy TCLtv+ on your brand-new TCL TV. The deal expires on Sept. 19, so grab your new TV soon.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

“With our trusted partners, who are also on the cutting edge of technology, TCLtv+ will bring premium content to its FAST Channel and AVOD viewers,” TCL Research America GM Haohong Wang said. “TCL’s new customized content strategy brings the next generation of TV to audiences with a broader, more dynamic library of streaming channels.”

TCLtv+ is available starting today on TCL televisions with Google TV and will be available “soon” on sets with Roku TV and Fire TV platforms. Customers will see the channel pop up automatically and can start using it right away — no subscriptions, fees, or logins required.