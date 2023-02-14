Apple TV+ Announces ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Premiering March 15

The wait is finally over! After months of patience, “Ted Lasso” fans are getting the news they’ve been anticipating: the third season of Apple TV+’s flagship comedy series is debuting on Wednesday, March 15. The announcement was made via Twitter, in a teaser featuring various AFC Richmond players and executives creating their own versions of Coach Lasso’s renowned “Believe” sign.

Time to believe. New season kicks off 3.15.23 pic.twitter.com/MyYRDBVX6C — AFC Richmond (@AFCRichmond) February 14, 2023

Apple TV+ gave fans their first glimpse of the new season in January when the streamer promised the Emmy-winning series would return sometime this spring. The service has managed to overdeliver on that promise, as spring officially begins on March 20, meaning that the season premiere will drop a couple of days early, but we doubt anyone will complain about that.

This season will see Lasso with his most united AFC Richmond squad ever, as he’s finally gotten the buy-in he needs from every player on the team. One piece of the puzzle is missing, however; Nathan Shelley now works for West Ham United, the team owned by Rupert Mannion. Mannion is the callous and arrogant ex-husband of Rebecca Welton, and former owner of AFC Richmond, but will Ted and the gang be able to help Nate realize the error of his ways?

The premiere date of the new season of “Ted Lasso” is auspicious, particularly because it falls within a few weeks of the 2023 Major League Soccer season. Apple TV closed a deal with MLS to become the home of MLS matches for the next 10 years in June of 2022. The 2023 MLS season is set to kick off on Saturday, Feb. 25 on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.

It remains to be seen if Season 3 of the series will be its last. Series co-creator Bill Lawrence said in a podcast with “The Hollywood Reporter” that, “This story is going to be over [in season three], regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on.”

That sounds as if Lawrence has reached the end of the narrative that he and his co-creators originally intended to conclude the show, but that he’s open to ideas for continuing. Lawrence is also the co-creator of another Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” which he brought to life in partnership with “Lasso” star Brett Goldstein.

Lawrence’s creations are a big part of the Apple TV+ universe. They help demonstrate the streamer’s commitment to quality over quantity, which is part of the reason the third season of “Ted Lasso” is so highly anticipated. Fortunately for fans, the wait is almost over, and the new season will debut on Wednesday, March 15.