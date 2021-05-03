Sports Fans Complain that New Bally Sports App Drops the Ball

Fans are very unhappy with the Bally Sports app and are taking to social media to make their feelings known.

For the uninitiated, here’s a quick recap — broadcast media company Sinclair bought the rights to a number of Fox RSNs from Disney due to the latter’s acquisition of Fox. Terms of that deal forced Disney to sell Fox’s RSNs in order to avoid monopoly issues thanks to its ownership of ESPN. Sinclair snatched up the Fox RSNs, then struck a licensing deal with gaming and resorts company Bally’s Corporation, who wanted to get into the sports gambling scene. As part of the switch, the Fox Sports Go app also changed branding and is now known as the Bally Sports app.

Unfortunately, the Bally Sports app wasn’t ready for the company’s re-launch, and instead fans were forced to use the existing Fox Sports Go app until the Bally Sports version finally launched late last month.

It would’ve been one thing for the app to be late and turn out to be worth the wait. But, as fans (and even beat writers) of teams featured on the Bally Sports app will tell you, it’s been nothing but a nightmare. The two biggest complaints have been around stability — and the inability to start a game from the beginning if it already started.

the bally sports app being even worse than the fox sports app is a real achievement in streaming mediocrity — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) April 27, 2021

Is it freezing in here or is it just the Bally Sports app? — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) May 3, 2021

I need the “new and improved” @BallySports app to include ALL the of the features that FOX Sports GO had. Picture in picture, “start from beginning” button. Things I use all the time. BE BETTER — Alex Inman (@TheAlexInman) May 1, 2021

Super considerate of the Bally sports app to replace the fox sports go app and immediately decide not to work — Hunter Tyson (@huntertyson30) April 28, 2021

There are many other complaints, but most of them feature certain four-letter words that a family website like ours can’t say. Just know that folks are very, very unhappy.

Bally Sports has a dedicated request form used to report bugs or glitches, but even that doesn’t seem to be working correctly.

Can’t log into provider on the new app. Can’t submit a support request. This is absurdly horrible. — 😷 Court ☮️💚⭐️🏒🧶 (@CourtLee_8) April 28, 2021

Not great. Hopefully, these issues can be remedied soon and fans can get back to watching their teams as they always have. For now, if you want the Bally Sports channels, you’ll need to subscribe to AT&T TV.