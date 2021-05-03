 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Bally Sports App

Sports Fans Complain that New Bally Sports App Drops the Ball

Jeff Kotuby

Fans are very unhappy with the Bally Sports app and are taking to social media to make their feelings known.

For the uninitiated, here’s a quick recap — broadcast media company Sinclair bought the rights to a number of Fox RSNs from Disney due to the latter’s acquisition of Fox. Terms of that deal forced Disney to sell Fox’s RSNs in order to avoid monopoly issues thanks to its ownership of ESPN. Sinclair snatched up the Fox RSNs, then struck a licensing deal with gaming and resorts company Bally’s Corporation, who wanted to get into the sports gambling scene. As part of the switch, the Fox Sports Go app also changed branding and is now known as the Bally Sports app.

Unfortunately, the Bally Sports app wasn’t ready for the company’s re-launch, and instead fans were forced to use the existing Fox Sports Go app until the Bally Sports version finally launched late last month.

It would’ve been one thing for the app to be late and turn out to be worth the wait. But, as fans (and even beat writers) of teams featured on the Bally Sports app will tell you, it’s been nothing but a nightmare. The two biggest complaints have been around stability — and the inability to start a game from the beginning if it already started.

There are many other complaints, but most of them feature certain four-letter words that a family website like ours can’t say. Just know that folks are very, very unhappy.

Bally Sports has a dedicated request form used to report bugs or glitches, but even that doesn’t seem to be working correctly.

Not great. Hopefully, these issues can be remedied soon and fans can get back to watching their teams as they always have. For now, if you want the Bally Sports channels, you’ll need to subscribe to AT&T TV.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.