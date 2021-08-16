The Best in Streaming This Week: Killer Sharks, Tropical Storms, and ‘The Walking Dead’

The best in streaming this week include a grown-up Joey Lawrence as a dad struggling to save his family from a killer shark in a Tubi Original thriller; real-life adventure that takes the form of not one, but two tropical storms threatening interests along the Gulf Coast states; and finally, the return of The Walking Dead for its 11th and final season.

All that and more awaits viewers this week.

Whatever You Do, Don’t Go Downstairs

Swim tells the story of a family trapped in a storm-flooded vacation rental. Joey Lawrence (Blossom) and his family are forced to keep moving to higher floors in the home, as they try to escape a hungry shark that’s made its way into the house. The flick is from director Jared Cohn (Shark Season) and the producers of Sharknado. Swim is part of Tubi’s inaugural Shark Month: Bitefest, home to the biggest streaming library of free shark movies, including all four installments of the iconic Jaws franchise.

Swim is available to stream on Tubi now.

Watching Tropical Storm Fred, Tropical Storm Grace, and Saturday’s Deadly Haiti Earthquake

Tropical Storm Fred is swirling in the Gulf of Mexico, moving toward an expected landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Monday evening. And as if that wasn’t enough, Tropical Storm Grace is not far behind — trolling along through the Caribbean with its sights set on the Gulf. The timing for landfall on Grace is not as clear. The second storm is expected to move into the middle of the Gulf of Mexico by late in the week. The Weather Channel, WeatherNation, and CNN along with local news apps like NewsOn, VUit, Haystack News, and others are keeping a close eye on the storms and providing live streams of local news content from the region. In addition, CNN, NBC News Now, CBSN, and other news services are streaming constant updates on the two tropical storms as well as ongoing details related to Saturday morning’s deadly earthquake that devastated parts of Haiti.

Keeping Tabs On The Most Wanted

Victims’ rights advocate John Walsh began his televised crusade on Fox in 1988 with the premiere of America’s Most Wanted. That series became a Saturday night mainstay of the then-fledgling network, where it stayed for the next 24 years. Walsh initially became involved in victims’ rights following the 1981 kidnapping and murder of his son Adam. After Fox canceled the show, Walsh moved to CNN in 2014, with The Hunt with John Walsh, before joining Investigation Discovery for his current show — In Pursuit with John Walsh. According to Walsh, out of the 24 episodes of In Pursuit that have already aired, 26 fugitives have been captured and seven missing children have been recovered.

Season 3 of In Pursuit with John Walsh premieres on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday, August 18 at 10 pm ET and streams on Discovery+ the following day.

Health And Wellness Are Not What It May Seem On The Surface

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers will stream on Hulu on Wednesday, August 18, with the remaining episodes on following Wednesdays.

Living the Sweet Life in Los Angeles

From Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae (Insecure), Sweet Life: Los Angeles gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.

The first three episodes of the nine-episode reality series debut on Thursday, August 19 on HBO Max, followed by three additional episodes on August 26, leading up to the final three episodes on September 2. A reunion special will launch on September 9.

Coming Back To The Bedrooms For Another Chance

During season one of Five Bedrooms, the five singles meet at, of all places, the singles’ table at a wedding. After several bottles of champagne, they decide to pitch in and buy a house together. Five singles buy a house together – what could go right? After losing their first communal home at an auction, season two finds this one-of-a-kind family house hunting once again, believing they have prevailed as a unique collective. Although this was not what they had imagined for their lives, these five continue to endure the challenges of a new home, a DIY renovation, an injury, two pregnancies, an ex-husband, a workplace bullying complaint, and an unexpected tragedy where love will be lost and found.

All episodes from season 2 of the Australian drama Five Bedrooms stream on Peacock on Thursday, August 19.

It’s the PAW Patrol To The Rescue

When the PAW Patrol’s biggest rival, Mayor Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on. While one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City and stop Mayor Humdinger from destroying the bustling metropolis.

In their first big-screen adventure, it’s PAW Patrol: The Movie — premiering in theaters and on Paramount+ on the same day, this Friday.

The Countdown To The End Has Begun

After 10 seasons, The Walking Dead is finally counting the episodes until the end. The long-running post-apocalyptic zombie series based on the Robert Kirkland comic book starts its 11th and final season on AMC on Sunday, August 22. It’s not the complete end for the Walking Dead Universe — with two spin-offs already on the air: Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond — and a third set to go as soon as the flagship ends its run, stories about this universe will be on the air for a number of years to come. But speaking of the flagship story, there are still plenty of twists and turns before the final marker has been crossed.

The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday night at 9 pm ET on AMC

