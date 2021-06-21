 Skip to Content
The Best Prime Day 2021 Streaming Service Deals: Showtime, AMC+, Discovery+, Paramount+ For $0.99

Jason Gurwin

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and there are some insane deals on Prime Video Channels. If you’re looking for deals on streaming devices, we got those too.

With the deal, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $0.99 a month (up to 85% OFF). Some of the deals include discovery+, AMC+, Showtime, STARZ, and Epix, and Paramount+ Ad-Free for just $0.99 a month for two months. A full list is below.

To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not you can get a a 30-Day Free Trial, which will help you take advantage of all Prime Day 2021 deals.

All Prime Video Channels 2021 Prime Day Deals

Other Streaming Service Deals

While they aren’t just for Prime Day 2021, you should make sure you take advantage of some of the other great deals available in streaming.

