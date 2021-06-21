Best Prime Day 2021 Deals on Streaming Devices For Cord-Cutters: Roku, Fire TV, & Apple TV

Prime Day 2021 is here, which means it’s time to save on streaming players like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

While you need to be a Prime Member to take advantage of all the deals, for a limited time you can get a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime, so you won’t miss out on Prime Day. You can also get up to 80% OFF select Prime Video Channels throughout the two-day event.

Amazon Fire TV 2021 Prime Day Deals

Amazon’s 2021 Prime Day deals have dropped the price of Fire TV devices even lower than Black Friday.

For just $17.99, you can get the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (normally $29.99). But, if you want a remote that can control your power and volume, you should upgrade to the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $22.99 (normally $39.99), which comes with an all-new Alexa Voice Remote.

For those that are looking a streaming device with 4K and Dolby Vision, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, hits a low at just $24.99 (normally $49.99).

Roku 2021 Prime Day Deals

Not to be outdone by Amazon, Roku has some amazing Prime Day deals of their own, including the recently launched Roku Express 4K+.

However, the best value is their Roku Express 4K+ at just $29.99 (normally $39.99) that streams in 4K and includes their Remote with TV controls.

If you want their top-of-the-line, they are offering a $30 discount on the 2020 Roku Ultra. This is their most powerful streaming player ever and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time.

They are also offering a View Price for just $99 (normally $129), which is a soundbar with a built-in 4K streaming player. It’s one of our favorite streaming devices that launched in 2020.

Apple TV 2021 Prime Day Deals

Finding great deals on Apple TV devices on has always been a challenge. While there aren’t tons of deals on Apple devices, you will be able to save on the newly launched Apple TV 4K on Prime Day. And if you buy one, it’s one of your last chances to get a full year of Apple TV+ for free.