The Best Streamer to Prepare for the Return of College and Pro Football

There’s no two ways around it: it’s still summer. For those who enjoy the hot weather, it’s the best time of year, when barbecues and other outdoor gatherings rule the day. But even though the calendar still says summer, fall is creeping ever closer, and with it the start of football season in the United States.

Indeed, NFL squads are already reporting to training camps across the country, and college athletes are gearing up for the first practice of the season as they get their semester book lists together. Cord-cutting football fans hoping to get the best of both college and NFL games this year should check out DIRECTV STREAM, our top live TV streaming service for watching both in 2023.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ per month plus tax directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

What College Conferences Are Available to Stream on DIRECTV STREAM?

The Power 5 conferences’ broadcast rights are spread hither and thither across several different channels. The Pac-12 will play out its final season on ESPN and Fox in 2023, whereas the SEC’s games will be shown on ESPN and CBS, while the Big Ten will be on CBS, Fox, NBC, and of course the Big Ten Network.

Fortunately, DIRECTV STREAM’s CHOICE™ package ($99.99 per month plus taxes) offers all of the top networks needed to see the biggest matchups in college football this year. Not only will you get nationally-broadcast channels like ESPN, Fox, CBS, and the Turner Networks — TBS and TNT — with DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll also get ESPN-owned networks from the top conferences such as ACC Network and SEC Network. ESPN is also the home of the College Football Playoff, and if your team is lucky and good enough to make it that far, you’ll be able to follow them with DIRECTV STREAM.

*Disclaimer: Local stations in some areas may be currently unavailable due to channel disputes. Please visit TVPromise.com for more information.

How Much NFL Action is Available on DIRECTV STREAM?

The NFL makes it much easier on fans to know when and where games will be played than college football does. Sunday afternoon contests are available on CBS and Fox, while “Sunday Night Football” lives on NBC and “Monday Night Football” is on its longtime home of ESPN. National broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football” are reserved for Prime Video, but other than those contests, ESPN+’s exclusive international game, and Peacock’s exclusive Week 16 matchup, all regular-season in-market NFL games will be shown on channels normally offered by DIRECTV STREAM*.

This includes the eight games that will be NFL Network exclusives in 2023. Starting this season, NFL Network will be included in the base channel lineup for DIRECTV STREAM customers with the CHOICE package or higher. Customers of DIRECTV STREAM’s ENTERTAINMENT package will still be able to get NFL Network through the Sports Pack add-on, which also features channels like CBS Sports Network, MLB Network, and NBA TV.

NFL RedZone is also joining the DIRECTV Sports Pack, and will be available once the NFL regular season gets underway in September. This channel allows fans to watch up to four games at once, seeing the biggest and most crucial moments in each from scores to turnovers and other highlight-reel plays.