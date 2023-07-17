NFL Network Officially Joins DIRECTV STREAM’s Sports Pack Add-On Today; Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The middle of July is usually a time when NFL fans get their first, faint glimmer of hope that the season is returning. Players report to training camp in a couple of weeks, and once that process begins it means preparation for the season is starting in earnest.

DIRECTV STREAM users will be able to watch all the reporting from the NFL’s first day of camp this year, courtesy of NFL Network. In late June, DIRECTV announced it had reached a carriage deal for NFL Network and NFL RedZone for the first time in the service’s history, and a few days later declared that NFL Network would debut for customers on Monday, July 17.

Will it Cost Extra to Get NFL Network on DIRECTV STREAM?

The answer to this question depends on which DIRECTV STREAM plan you’re signed up for. Users of the Choice, Ultimate, and Premier Plans will see NFL Network added to their standard channel lineup at no extra monthly cost. Not including taxes and fees, DIRECTV STREAM Choice costs $99.99 per month, Ultimate runs $109.99, and Premier $159.99.

If you’re a user of DIRECTV STREAM’s base Entertainment plan ($74.99 per month), you’ll need to purchase the Sports Pack add-on for $14.99 per month extra to get NFL Network.

What Channels Are Available on DIRECTV STREAM Sports Pack?

DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment users who are considering the Sports Pack add-on to get NFL Network are likely wondering what else the pack includes. Check below for a full list of channels available! If you’re a subscriber to a Choice plan and above, you’ll also get more than 30 out-of-market regional sports networks (RSNs) with the Sports Pack.

Will NFL Network Offer Live Games This Season?

As of the 2022 season, NFL Network no longer offers broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football,” which shifted to a streaming-only format on Prime Video for national telecasts. However, the network will get five exclusive games in 2023; The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 5 from London; the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, also from London; the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 from Frankfurt, Germany; the Indianapolis Colts vs. the New England Patriots (also from Frankfurt) in Week 10; and the Patriots vs. the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve, live from Denver.

When Will NFL RedZone be Available on DIRECTV STREAM?

NFL RedZone is a live, whip-around-style channel that covers every game being played on any given Sunday. It shows up to four games at once, and switches between contests to find games where a score or other such big play seems imminent. Since it essentially covers only live-action, NFL RedZone will not launch on DIRECTV STREAM until the start of the regular season in September.

Will NFL RedZone Cost More to Add to Channel Lineup?

Unlike NFL Network, NFL RedZone will not be added to any DIRECTV STREAM plans automatically. It will only be available to watch through the Sports Pack, which means all customers will have to pay an extra $14.99 per month to watch, no matter which tier of DIRECTV STREAM they subscribe to.

Will Legacy DIRECTV Go Big Users Get NFL Network?

Go Big is a channel package launched by DIRECTV in 2016 and has long since been discontinued for new users. But the plan still has active subscribers, and The Streamable reached out to the company when it was first announced that NFL Network would be joining DIRECTV to see if Go Big Users would have access.

“After the most recent announcement, NFL Network will be available to both DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers who subscribe to a Choice package or higher,” a DIRECTV spokesperson told The Streamable. “In addition, DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM customers can add NFL RedZone as part of the Sports Pack add-on. DIRECTV Sports Pack also includes NFL Network for those who don’t have Choice or higher. Details for customers with certain legacy packages will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Those plans haven’t been announced publicly, but if you’re a DIRECTV Go Big user, you’ll want to check your email to see if you’ve received any communication from the company on how to get the channel. If not, check with DIRECTV here.

What Other Sports Channels Does DIRECTV STREAM Offer?

DIRECTV STREAM carries a wide variety of national and regional sports networks. Entertainment-level subscribers get ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, TBS, TNT, and USA Network standard with their plan, and the offerings only increase as you step up in plans.

Choice and above subscribers get access to the RSNs in their area as part of their subscription and can purchase out-of-market RSNs with the Sports Pack add-on. For a complete list of sports channels on every DIRECTV STREAM plan, and to check which RSNs are on the service in your area, click here.