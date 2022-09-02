The Best Streaming Deals For September 2022: Free Trials or Discounts on HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and More

If you’re looking for a great deal on a streaming service, including 40% Off HBO Max, 60% Off Peacock, or 50% OFF Paramount+ –– September seems to be the month to get in on a streaming deal.

If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service in order to watch the NFL or college football, DIRECTV STREAM is offering $20 off your first two months after a five-day free trial, while you can currently get Sling TV for 50% off, meaning that your first month will be just $17.50.

We will break down all of the offers from the major streaming services including a discounted Paramount+/Showtime Bundle, Hulu, STARZ, Philo, and more.

If you want to tune into “The Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of The Dragon,” you’re in for some big savings on HBO Max. Through Oct. 30, you can get HBO Max with Ads for just $5.83 per month, when pre-paid annually (normally $9.99) or HBO Max Ad-Free for $8.75 per month, when pre-paid annually (normally $14.99).

Want to stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, or every WWE pay-per-view? You can get (buy-link: peacock text: 60% Off Peacock Premium for a limited time.

Normally $4.99 per month, or $49.99 annually, throughout the month of September, you can get Peacock Premium for $1.99 per month, or $19.99 for an entire year ($1.67 per month when pre-paid annually).

Last year, Paramount launched a bundle of Paramount+ and Showtime, but now you can access Showtime content from directly inside the Paramount+ app.

Until Oct. 2, subscribers can save nearly 50% when they sign-up for both Paramount+ and Showtime. Customers can get Paramount+ with Ads and Showtime for $7.99 per month, or Paramount + Ad-Free with Showtime for $11.99 per month. Customers can save even more if they pre-pay for either of the bundles, meaning that they can get it as low as just $6.66 per month ($79.99) if pre-paid annually.

Monthly Bundles

Paramount+ Essential ($4.99) and Showtime ($10.99): $7.99 (normally $15.98)

Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free ($9.99) and Showtime ($10.99): $12.99 (normally $20.98)

Not every streaming service offers a free trial, but Hulu still gives you a full 30 days to give it a whirl. That should be more than enough time to see if the service is worth adding to your lineup. You’ll have a full month to binge that series that you’ve heard about or to delve deep into the library to see if Hulu’s wide range of content appeals to you. Check out “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” or “The Dropout.”

Click Here to activate a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. Select Hulu or Hulu (No Ads). Create Your Account.

For a limited time, STARZ has launched a special promotion which gives subscribers three months of the premium service for only $5 per month. Since the streamer normally costs $8.99 per month, that comes out to a savings of almost 45%.

This means that customers will be able to watch the latest Starz Originals like “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “The Serpent Queen,” or watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

If you haven’t tried it in a while, DIRECTV STREAM is offering $20 off of your first two months, after a five-day free trial, which is a great option to try for NFL and college football seasons.

If you’re a college student though, they have an extra incentive where you can get $10 off the next 10 months if you sign-up with your .edu email address.

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the best ways to stream local sports on Bally Sports regional sports networks, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and more. The streamer also recently added an Unlimited DVR, which is coupled with unlimited at-home streams.

For a limited time, you can get 50% off of Sling TV. The Sling Orange plan — at just $17.50 for your first month — this the cheapest way to stream the NFL and college football games.

Subscribers who take advantage of this deal will also get a free month of DVR Plus, which normally costs $5. If you want to bundle the two Sling options, you can get Sling Orange and Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan which normally costs $50 per month will be just $25.

Through Sept 4, you can get $5 off your first month (20% Off), after a seven-day free trial with promo code LaborDay2022.

With the deal you will 60+ channels of Live TV, including MTV, VH1, TLC, Discovery, A&E, and Hallmark, which all can be recorded to your unlimited DVR.

Enter your mobile number or email. Select "I Have a Redemption Code." Add Promo Code: LaborDay2022.

Not every Live TV Streaming Service still offers a free trial, but fortunately fuboTV still has one. If you want to try the service, it is one of the best options for NFL and college football fans.

With a subscription to fuboTV, you can stream NFL and College Football games on local channels like CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC, cable networks like ESPN and FS1, and other college sports stations like Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.