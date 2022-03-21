The Disney Bundle: Comparing Options to Bundle Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+
There is no doubt that The Disney Bundle is one of the best deals in streaming.
If you subscribed to Disney+ for $7.99, Hulu for $6.99, and ESPN+ and $6.99, it would cost $21.97 per month. However, at just $13.99, the Disney Bundle means that you are saving almost $8 per month or $96 annually.
But, despite the simplicity of Bundle, Disney has made a number of changes recently that could give you even more ways to save on the company’s collection of streaming services. For example, not a sports fan? Did you know that there is now a way to bundle Disney+ and Hulu without ESPN+?
Hulu just introduced an option to add Disney+ to your Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) subscription for just $2.99 per month.
1. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, Hulu w/ Limited Commercials, & ESPN+
Price: $13.99 (normally $21.97)
Not only is this the original Disney Bundle, but it is also the best deal, and it has gotten even better — as the price of ESPN+ and Hulu have increased to $6.99 monthly. Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu ($6.99), and ESPN+ ($6.99) cost $21.97 if you subscribe to them separately, but with the Disney Bundle, it is just $13.99.
By opting to get all three, you are getting more than 33% off the individual subscriptions, and essentially getting ESPN+ for free. With the three services, you will get the entire Disney movie library, original series, and blockbuster movies from Disney+, original series and the best shows on cable with Hulu, and live sports, including 75+ exclusive NHL games, 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, college football and basketball, and more with ESPN+.
2. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, Hulu w/ No Ads, & ESPN+
Price: $19.99 (normally $27.97)
If you are someone who just doesn’t want to sit through ads, you can upgrade to the Disney Bundle without ads. This includes Hulu’s “No Ads” plan, instead of Hulu w/ Limited Commercials. That means that you can watch nearly all of Hulu’s content, including originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” commercial-free.
With this bundle, you will still save the same $8 per month, over the cost of subscribing to the three streaming services individually, just with the extra $6 for opting out of commercials.
3. Disney+ Add-On: Add to Hulu For 60% Discount
For those who don’t want ESPN+, Hulu just added a brand new way to save on Disney+. Hulu subscribers who aren’t already subscribed to Disney+ can now add-on Disney+ for just $2.99 per month, a $5 monthly savings. Also, this isn’t a limited-time offer either, if you subscribe — you will get to keep that price (until the next, inevitable next price hike).
4. The Disney Bundle: Included with Hulu + Live TV
In December 2021, Hulu + Live TV added The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. The Live TV Streaming Service is $69.99 per month and includes local channels, ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, CNN, Bravo – and now The Disney Bundle. Also, you will now get an Unlimited DVR included in your service.
5. The Disney Bundle: Save with Annual Plans
While there is no savings to pre-pay annually with the Disney Bundle — if you just want Disney+ and ESPN+ or Hulu and ESPN+ –– this is a way to save.
- Disney+: $7.99 per month ($79.99 per year, or $6.66 per month pre-paid annually)
- Hulu w/ Limited Commercials: $6.99 per month ($69.99 per year, or $5.83 per month pre-paid annually)
- ESPN+: $6.99 per month ($69.99 per year, or $5.83 per month pre-paid annually)
If you only need two of the three services, you can save ~$17 a year if you choose to pre-pay for them annually versus paying monthly for all three services in the Disney Bundle.
- The Disney Bundle: $167.88 annually, paid monthly
- Disney+ & ESPN+: $149.99 annually
- Hulu+ & ESPN+: $139.99 annually
But, if you think that you’re going to use all three of Disney’s streaming services, there is no better deal than The Disney Bundle.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.