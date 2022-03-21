The Disney Bundle: Comparing Options to Bundle Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+

There is no doubt that The Disney Bundle is one of the best deals in streaming.

If you subscribed to Disney+ for $7.99, Hulu for $6.99, and ESPN+ and $6.99, it would cost $21.97 per month. However, at just $13.99, the Disney Bundle means that you are saving almost $8 per month or $96 annually.

But, despite the simplicity of Bundle, Disney has made a number of changes recently that could give you even more ways to save on the company’s collection of streaming services. For example, not a sports fan? Did you know that there is now a way to bundle Disney+ and Hulu without ESPN+?

Hulu just introduced an option to add Disney+ to your Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) subscription for just $2.99 per month.

1. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, Hulu w/ Limited Commercials, & ESPN+

Price: $13.99 (normally $21.97)

Not only is this the original Disney Bundle, but it is also the best deal, and it has gotten even better — as the price of ESPN+ and Hulu have increased to $6.99 monthly. Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu ($6.99), and ESPN+ ($6.99) cost $21.97 if you subscribe to them separately, but with the Disney Bundle, it is just $13.99.

By opting to get all three, you are getting more than 33% off the individual subscriptions, and essentially getting ESPN+ for free. With the three services, you will get the entire Disney movie library, original series, and blockbuster movies from Disney+, original series and the best shows on cable with Hulu, and live sports, including 75+ exclusive NHL games, 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, college football and basketball, and more with ESPN+.

2. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, Hulu w/ No Ads, & ESPN+

Price: $19.99 (normally $27.97)

If you are someone who just doesn’t want to sit through ads, you can upgrade to the Disney Bundle without ads. This includes Hulu’s “No Ads” plan, instead of Hulu w/ Limited Commercials. That means that you can watch nearly all of Hulu’s content, including originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” commercial-free.

With this bundle, you will still save the same $8 per month, over the cost of subscribing to the three streaming services individually, just with the extra $6 for opting out of commercials.

3. Disney+ Add-On: Add to Hulu For 60% Discount

For those who don’t want ESPN+, Hulu just added a brand new way to save on Disney+. Hulu subscribers who aren’t already subscribed to Disney+ can now add-on Disney+ for just $2.99 per month, a $5 monthly savings. Also, this isn’t a limited-time offer either, if you subscribe — you will get to keep that price (until the next, inevitable next price hike).

4. The Disney Bundle: Included with Hulu + Live TV

In December 2021, Hulu + Live TV added The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. The Live TV Streaming Service is $69.99 per month and includes local channels, ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, CNN, Bravo – and now The Disney Bundle. Also, you will now get an Unlimited DVR included in your service.

5. The Disney Bundle: Save with Annual Plans

While there is no savings to pre-pay annually with the Disney Bundle — if you just want Disney+ and ESPN+ or Hulu and ESPN+ –– this is a way to save.

Disney+: $7.99 per month ($79.99 per year, or $6.66 per month pre-paid annually)

Hulu w/ Limited Commercials: $6.99 per month ($69.99 per year, or $5.83 per month pre-paid annually)

ESPN+: $6.99 per month ($69.99 per year, or $5.83 per month pre-paid annually)

If you only need two of the three services, you can save ~$17 a year if you choose to pre-pay for them annually versus paying monthly for all three services in the Disney Bundle.

The Disney Bundle: $167.88 annually, paid monthly

Disney+ & ESPN+: $149.99 annually

Hulu+ & ESPN+: $139.99 annually

But, if you think that you’re going to use all three of Disney’s streaming services, there is no better deal than The Disney Bundle.