‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Boys’ Gain Foothold In Popularity Ratings

Each week, streaming shows jockey for most-watched status. The week of Sept. 13-19 found four streaming networks most in demand among all shows, according to Parrot Analytics.

It’s five if you count HBO Max, since it carries HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Retaining its berth at No. 1 is Nickelodeon’s “Spongebob Squarepants,” which surpassed all rivals.

At No. 2 is the anime series “My Hero Academia” from Japan’s YTV, while “Cobra Kai” (Netflix) retains its No. 3 slot after moving from YouTube to Netflix. “Game of Thrones” (HBO/HBO Max) is in fourth place.

No surprise to fans — “The Mandalorian” (Disney+) registered a demand uptick of 17 percent in the U.S after the release of their season 2 trailer; it is No. 5 in the rankings, from No. 8 the previous week. (The new season kicks off Oct. 30.) And at No. 10, is the superhero saga “The Boys” (Amazon Prime), a slight dip from No. 9 last week.

All Show Rankings

Spongebob Squarepants (Nickelodeon) My Hero Academia (YTV) Cobra Kai (Netflix) Game of Thrones (HBO) The Mandalorian (Disney+) The Flash (The CW) The Walking Dead (AMC) South Park (Comedy Central) America’s Got Talent (NBC) The Boys (Prime Video)

However, when ranking streamers-only original shows in-demand, the line-up shifts.

“Cobra Kai” holds the No. 1 spot with “The Mandalorian” in close pursuit at No. 2. Netflix grabs No. 4, 5, 6 and 10 spots with “The Umbrella Academy,” “Lucifer,” “Stranger Things” and “The Witcher,” respectively.

“The Boys” earn the No. 3 slot, a rise, but still remains a healthy distance from “The Mandelorian.”

“The Titans” and “Harley Quinn” come in at No. 7 and No. 8 for DC Universe.

Come January 21, DCU becomes DC Universe Infinite and will morph into a comic-book subscription service. One sign of the change: “Harley Quinn,” “Titans” and “Stargirl” will move to HBO Max.

And finally, No. 9 in the digital-only rankings goes to “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney+), propelled, in part, by the popularity of “The Mandalorian.”

Streaming Only Rankings