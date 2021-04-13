This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): Cheapest 4K Streaming Player, Everything New in Roku OS 10

Every week we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (4/13/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

Roku announced three new devices — including the Roku Express 4K+, the cheapest 4K Streaming Player at just $39.99. They also announced the Roku Streambar Pro and Roku Voice Remote Pro, a rechargeable remote with hands-free voice control.

We’ll also go through the features of Roku OS 10, which brings virtual surround sound and customizable Live TV Guide.

