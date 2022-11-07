Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, More Set for Latest ‘The Match,’ But Won’t Be Available on HBO Max
Some of the biggest names in golf are coming to the Turner Networks on Saturday, Dec. 10. TNT will air the seventh edition of the superstar-driven live golf event “The Match.” The latest installment will feature Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy squaring off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and the event will be simulcast on TBS, truTV, and HLN. Analysis of “The Match” and bonus content will also be available via Bleacher Report, the sports and culture website owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The company has been seeking ways to integrate more live streaming content onto the Bleacher Report app, and it looks as if they’re now moving forward with those plans.
Although “The Match” will see coverage on many of WBD’s linear networks simultaneously, it will not be available to stream on HBO Max.
This will be Tiger Woods’ third time competing in “The Match,” splitting his two previous appearances, including a one-stroke victory alongside his partner Peyton Manning over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in May 2020. McIlroy, Thomas, and Spieth will all be appearing on “The Match” for the first time this year.
Previous editions of the golf special have raised nearly $33 million for various charitable organizations, and WBD has donated more than 27 million meals through Feeding America. This time around, “The Match” will serve as a platform to boost Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
WBD is looking for more ways to incorporate live sports onto HBO Max, but those efforts do not include a stream of “The Match.” The company may make more of an effort once it carries out its plans to merge HBO Max with its other subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service discovery+ next spring.
Those plans are initially centered on NBA games, which WBD also showcases on TNT currently. Reports suggest that up to 40 NBA games could stream on the combined HBO Max-discovery+ service, and that such an arrangement might begin as early as the 2023-24 season.
The impending merger of the two services is likely why “The Match” won’t air on HBO Max this year. WBD wants to get through the merger and make sure the new service has its feet firmly underneath it before the company starts dramatically expanding the platform’s live sports offerings.
Hopefully, by this time next year, WBD is able to provide more streaming coverage of “The Match” and other live sports, including Major League Baseball, NHL, and Men's and Women's U.S. National Soccer Team matches. The company reported having 94.9 million combined HBO Max and discvoery+ customers in the third quarter of 2022, and Tiger Woods is still one of the biggest audience draws in the sports world. Making “The Match” available to stream would definitely help raise the profile of the new HBO Max-discovery+ service when it launches next year.
